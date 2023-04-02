Indonesia pledges to clean up nickel mines





Indonesia is the largest nickel ore producer in the world. (Photo by John R Perry via Pixabay) Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday that Indonesia will improve monitoring of environmental standards for nickel mining, Reuters reports. The announcement comes amid concerns about the impacts of producing the metal, which is increasingly being used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world. Widodo said the country would step up scrutiny of its mining operations by ordering companies to run tree nurseries to help reforestation efforts. “The most important thing is follow-up. The management control system needs to be strengthened. Routine assessments should be conducted,” Widodo said in an interview with Reuters in the nickel mining town of Sorowako on the island of Sulawesi. He added that he would ensure that all miners followed international best practices. He also said he would only allow new smelter permits if they are powered by renewable energy sources. He added that existing facilities currently using coal-fired power will receive deadlines to switch their power sources to renewables. Nickel mining and smelting has become an important part of Indonesia’s economy, with billions of dollars in global investment flowing into the country after its government banned exports of unprocessed ore in 2020. However, environmental groups said Indonesian nickel production had polluted key production sites in its Sulawesi and Maluku islands. The waters of some coastal areas have turned red, Reuters reports. Mining companies have also been accused of land grabbing local communities, and miners protested rights and safety standards this year. In January, two miners were killed during riots at a nickel smelter as clashes over wages and safety turned deadly. “Sustainability is measured in two ways: the duration of your reserves and the operation of the mines. ESG cannot be traded if we want to keep moving forward,” Widodo said. Reuters. Melky Nahar of the Indonesian Mining Advocacy Network (JATAM) said many companies were not complying with standards and wondered if there might be a “political will” to enforce environmental rules. Key player in the electric vehicle supply chain Indonesia had a banner year for public listings, with nickel companies leading the charge. Widodo said he hopes Indonesia will become a key player in the global electric vehicle supply chain. About 60% of electric cars will depend on [Indonesian] EV batteries, 60% of the global market share, he said. Ford announced yesterday plans to invest in a $4.5 billion battery materials factory in the Southeast Asian country, alongside a Chinese mining group. US automaker to team up with Chinas Huayou Cobalt and Brazilian miner Valley. Widodo has praised Vale in the past for mining nickel at Sorowako for decades without polluting nearby waters. Last July, Ford and its partners in the new plant signed a memorandum of understanding in which it was specified that the American manufacturer would hold a 17% stake. Huayou was to hold a 53% stake and Vale 30%. Vale on Thursday confirmed its 30% stake, but Ford and Huayou have not yet specified the size of their holdings. The investment follows Ford’s announcement last month that it would license the technology from CATL, the world’s largest battery maker, in a move that drew criticism from some U.S. policymakers, the FinancialTimes reports. The move to deepen ties with lower-cost Chinese battery makers is a bet against new tax incentives introduced by the Biden administrations’ Inflation Reduction Act, which will provide up to $7,500 in tax credits. tax on electric vehicles that use batteries with components from within the country. United States or North America.

