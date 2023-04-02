Congress Supporter Claims Modi’s Certificate Is Fake Because Of A Police, Here’s The Fact

Gujarat High Court on Friday overturned a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) order ordering Gujarat University to provide information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Master of Arts (MA) degree Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court also fined Delhi CM Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for using the RTI mechanism to obtain the PM Modis degree which is available in the public domain as published in the media.

Opposition parties continue to question the Indian Prime Minister’s educational qualifications. In response to these questions, the BJP had posted the diplomas issued to Narendra Modi earlier. But opposition leaders including Kejriwal continue to question the same. In such an attempt to prove the certificates fake, a congressional leader made a hilarious claim today.

Delhi resident Shantanu, who went by the name Nehruvian, Gandhian and a congressman, claimed that the master’s degree from Modis Gujarat University is fake as it dates from 1983 and a font used in the certificate did not exist. not before 1992. Therefore, it is not possible to use it in a 1983 certificate, he tried to insinuate.

The font in question is Old English Text MT, a font from Microsoft. He posted a screenshot of Microsoft Web page about the font, which shows that the software giant had copyrighted it in 1992.

While it is true that this particular font named Old English Text MT was copyrighted in 1992, it does not mean that the certificate uses exactly this font. This is because this calligraphic font has been in use for over a thousand years now, which is why it is literally called “Old English Text”.

Fonts or typefaces didn’t start with word processing programs like MS Word, they were created thousands of years ago, from the time when human civilization invented writing. Many manuscripts were written using particular typefaces, and several calligraphic typefaces were developed during this period. Later, these fonts were incorporated into printing technology and then into DTP computer programs.

This particular style of typography is called Gothic or black letter script, and they have been around since their use in Western Europe, including Germany and England, since the 12th century. It was a major text style used in manuscript books and other documents throughout Europe, primarily in German. Later, its use spread to other languages, including English which uses Latin script.

Many historical monuments have texts engraved in such styles, with the exception of historical documents and coins kept in museums.

The Microsoft webpage that Shantanu referred to mentions that there are two main types of what people tend to call gothic letters: German Frakturs and English Blackletters. He indicates that the particular typeface, Old English Text MT, bears a remarkable resemblance to the famous Cloister Black designed by Morris Fuller Benton in 1904.

Also, upon closer inspection, the certificate text is not exactly like the Microsoft font, there are subtle differences in the glyphs. On the other hand, it matches the Marriage typeface of Morris Fuller Benton in 1901 and Cloister Black of the same person in 1904.

Gutenberg Bible

One of the most famous books printed using Blackletter is Gutenberg’s Bible, published in 1455. Filled with colorful illustrations, the entire book was printed using metal moving fonts, a technology that pioneered mass printing.

First edition of the NYT

In modern times, these Blackletter or Gothic fonts are usually used in titles and not in main text. One of the most popular uses is for newspaper mastheads. The mastheads of several well-known newspapers were designed using these Old English fonts, which are currently in use.

For example, The New York Times was founded in 1851 as the New-York Daily Times, and its masthead was designed using Old English fonts.

1974 Washington Post

Back home, The Tribune and The Assam Tribune have their mastheads designed in similar Old English fonts.

Therefore, the Old English font has been around for hundreds of years, and since it is a favorite font for titles, it is no wonder that the University of Delhi used it in its degrees. In fact, many universities use such fonts in diplomas as it gives the certificates a royal tinge.

With the advent of computer printing technology, many fonts have been developed based on these older typefaces, and the people or companies who develop such computer fonts hold the copyrights to these fonts. This doesn’t mean that a particular text style didn’t exist before, it just means that the font developer owns the copyright for the font’s computer file.

University?

Some people have also claimed that the word university is misspelled in the certificate, so it must be wrong. This is also a low IQ statement because in old English fonts the top of v is joined by a thin line, making it look like b. Anyone can verify this by selecting an Old English font and typing the letter into a computer.

Is Modi Degree fake?

1. Modi’s name is misspelled.

2. “Unibersity” is misspelled.

3. There is no master’s degree with the full name of political science.

v in University looks like b in Old English fonts

Therefore, the word university is not misspelled as university in the certificate, it is the result of the calligraphic font which creates the misconception. It is also seen in the diplomas of several other universities that use such fonts.

Regarding the claim that the certificate is fake because PM Modi’s middle name is spelled Damoderdas instead of Damodardas, minor variations in spelling were common at that time. In fact, most people had their date of birth erroneously listed on their school documents during this time. While his name was spelled Narendra Damodardas Modi in some certificates and mark sheets, in others it was spelled as Narendra Damoderdas Modi