Court fines Arvind Kejriwal in PM degree case





Gujarat University was asked to provide information on PM Modi’s master’s degree in 2016. New Delhi: An order to Gujarat University to reveal details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degrees was today overturned by the High Court, which said the information was not relevant to the role of prime minister. Gujarat High Court Judge Biren Vaishnav also fined Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Rs 25,000 for asking for these details when they are already in the public domain. “Arvind Kejriwal’s insistence on obtaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree through RTI, when it is already available in the public domain, casts doubt on Kejriwal’s bona fides and motive. Arvind Kejriwal has undoubtedly used an appeal against him to instigate and ignite a controversy that falls outside the scope of the RTI Act for objects and purpose that this tribunal need not enter into,” said Judge Vaishnav in forceful remarks. In 2016, responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s RTI (Right to Information) request for more details on the Prime Minister’s education, then Central Information Commission M Sridhar Acharyulu, as reports Live Law, led the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), University of Gujarat and University of Delhi to provide information on PM Modi’s degrees and post-degrees. Gujarat University immediately published Prime Minister Modi’s degree on its website, but at the same time challenged the Information Commission’s order on principle. The ruling BJP also shared copies of what it said were the prime minister’s degrees – a bachelor of arts from Delhi University and a master of arts in political science from the University of Gujarat. Mr Kejriwal then claimed that there were “glaring anomalies” in the documents. Last month, in the Gujarat High Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the two universities should not be compelled to release such information. “In a democracy, there will be no difference whether a person holding the position has a doctorate or is illiterate. Moreover, there is no public interest involved in this matter. Even his private life is affected. “said the main government lawyer, insisting that information on the Prime Minister’s qualifications had no bearing on his role. “We cannot be asked to provide information to satisfy someone’s childish and irresponsible curiosity,” Mr Mehta said. The Solicitor General also said any information requested under the ITR should be related to public activity. “They can’t ask me what breakfast I had. But yes, they can ask how much was spent on breakfast,” he remarked. Mr Kejriwal’s lawyer countered that the election nomination forms listed degrees and that was a legitimate request. “We’re asking for a degree, not his grade sheet,” Percy Kavina said. The court order adds to controversy over the AAP’s aggressive campaign highlighting the prime minister’s education. The party has posted posters in many cities targeting Prime Minister Modi. Mr Kejriwal, ordered to pay the fine within four weeks, tweeted: “Isn’t the country entitled to know how well educated its prime minister is? They vehemently objected to his degree being revealed in court. For what ? will be fined? What is going on ? An uneducated or less educated Prime Minister is dangerous for the country. The BJP has accused Delhi’s chief minister of twisting facts and acting out of “frustration” over allegations of corruption against his ministers. “History is repeating itself today… This is nothing new for Kejriwal or his party,” BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said.

