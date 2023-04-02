PM Modi to visit Karnataka for 8th time in 2023 ahead of assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the poll-linked state of Karnataka for the eighth time in 2023.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka on April 9 to inaugurate an event marking the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger.

These include the highest number of times Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to visit a state in a year since he took over as head of the central government in 2014.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to go on a game drive in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, ANI news agency reported.

“Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a three-day mega event in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger,” a source said.

With Karnataka facing assembly polls on April 10, the prime minister is expected to hold a meeting with workers and BJP officials.

Political parties are gearing up for rally polls in Karnataka. The results of the assembly ballots will be announced on 13 May.

The BJP is at an absolutely crucial moment with the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. With the decline in popularity of Basavaraj Bommai, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah is doing all he can to retain power in the state that is home to India’s crucial Silicon Valley-Bengaluru.

Data from the Prime Minister’s official website shows that Prime Minister Modi and his party loyalists made the most visits to the state during election years. The second highest number of Prime Minister Modi’s visits to Karnataka was in 2018, an election year.

In 2023 itself, since January 12, Prime Minister Modi has made eight visits to the state to inaugurate stems, other infrastructure and development projects. On his last and seventh visit, on March 25, Modi inaugurated the Whitefield metro line and took part in a public rally in Davangere.

The Karnataka assembly polls are important for the national ambitions of the BJP and Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Janata Dal-Securlar leaders said the people would reject the national parties in the assembly elections.