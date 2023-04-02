



Tirupati-Sec’bad Vande Bharat will pass through Guntur, Nalgonda Means PM | Hyderabad, April 1 (Maxim News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will run the second Vande Bharat train between the two Telugu States (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh). It will be launched from Secunderabad on April 8. Services will be available between Secunderabad–Tirupatiit currently takes 11-12 hours to travel between Secunderabad and Tirupati, but the Vande Bharat train only takes 8 hours and 30 minutes to reach the destination. The train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore And Gudur Railway Station the day of the inauguration. On normal days, Vande Bharata trains will stop at Nalgonda, Guntur, Creditors And Nellore Stations. Means PM Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy thanked Prime Minister Modi for awarding the second Vande Bharat Rail. On the day of the inauguration, the local population was invited to warmly welcome the Make in India Vande Bharat train at all the stations where it will stop. He said that this train will run its services between Secunderabad and Tirupati. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station and launch the Doubling of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar electrification line. It is not yet finalized if the public service will be at the No. 10 platform to wave the green flag for the Tirupathi to Vande Bharat train which is likely to start in the morning to reach Tirupati at the end of the afternoon, in return it will leave in the afternoon to arrive here at night. PM Modi to announce second Vande Bharat Express on April 8 The new Vande Bharat train, second after the launch of the first to Visakhapatnam on January 15, is expected to cross via Miryalaguda, Guntur and Gudur sections similar to the Patience Express. As railway authorities have started preparations, Mr Modi is also expected to address a public meeting at the parade ground later. But the final word on the date has yet to come from the PMO office, senior railway officials insisted. (Maxim News) Next story: A case has been brought against Gosha mahal legislator T. Raja Singh at Shahinyathgunj police station for allegedly provoking the public to disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Sri Rama Navami Shobha yatra held in the town on Thursday.

