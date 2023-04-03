Malaysian Prime Minister Anwars’ visit to China marks start of more Chinese investment, business groups say





Business groups in Malaysia have welcomed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to China, during which 19 agreements were signed to boost investment in green technologies, the digital economy and modern agriculture. The Star reported that the groups said the visit would send a strong and positive signal to international investors, as well as boost investment between the two countries. Malaysian SME Association chairman Ding Hong Sing welcomed the signatures, saying it was good news for local industries, especially small and medium-sized enterprises. This will create a ripple effect. China is known for its high-tech expertise and Malaysia can learn a lot from its side, he said. Datuk Seri Anwar was on a four-day official visit to China, which ended on Saturday. During his visit, he met Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping, as well as business leaders. Anwar described his first official visit on Saturday as an achievement that has brought great benefits to the country. The hospitality received and the attention given (by Chinese leaders and businessmen) has been extraordinary. I see this as a very positive development. This visit is of great benefit to Malaysians, he told Malaysian media on Saturday evening. The visit helped Malaysia secure RM170 billion (S$51.2 billion) in investment commitments from China. The amount, the largest to date from China, comes from a total of 19 memorandums of understanding signed between companies in China and Malaysia in various fields, particularly in the green technology and energy sectors. Digital Economy. Anwar also invited Xi to visit Malaysia in 2024 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. According to Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama, Xi last visited Malaysia in 2013 when signing the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. Treasurer General of the Chinese Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Malaysia, Koong Lin Loong, who was part of Malaysia’s trade delegation to Beijing, said Anwars’ visit would send a positive message to foreign investors, particularly to Chinese investors, that Malaysia was a close trading partner. . The 19 MoUs are a milestone related to various sectors including e-vehicles, electronics, big data and digitalization. They will definitely have a good impact on the country, he said. Chairman of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Nivas Ragavan, said the pledges were seen as a good sign for China and Malaysia to strengthen their trade relationship. China’s investment will certainly serve as an impetus for scientific and technological innovation, digital economy, green economy, modern agriculture and biomedicine, he added. China is already at the forefront of the world in these areas, and its partnership with Malaysia would certainly strengthen the latter in these areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/malaysian-pm-anwar-s-visit-to-china-the-start-of-more-chinese-investments-says-business-groups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related