Experts on Xi Jinping March Madness: US Should Respond Boldly | Security Policy Center

The photo shows that on March 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin saw Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping at the reception after the talks in the Moscow Kremlin. (Pavel Byrkin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, April 2, 2023](Full report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting) From the increased centralization of power during the two sessions of the Chinese Communist Party to high-level visits to Russia to strengthen the anti-American alliance, Xi Jinping has made a “crazy march “. Bradley A. Thayer, director of China policy at the Center for Security Policy, warned that the United States must respond boldly to Chinese ambitions.

Thayer posted an article on “Capitol Hill” on March 31, describing last March as Xi Jinping’s “crazy march.” Thayer said there is no doubt that Xi hopes March 2023 will never pass.

Xi’s “March Madness”

On March 10, Xi Jinping successfully won an unprecedented third term in a symbolic “vote” held at the National People’s Congress, continuing to serve as the country’s president and chairman of the Central Military Commission. Xi Jinping said the Chinese Communist Party’s military should be upgraded into a “great wall of steel”. He also said preparations were underway for war.

During the “two sessions” in March, Xi touched on the topic of war readiness several times, one of which told generals to “dare to fight”.

On international affairs, Xi’s march built on a buoyant February when he rolled out China’s version of a peace plan for Ukraine, as well as global security initiatives.

On March 10, the CCP made a high-profile statement that it had facilitated the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties. Then, Xi chaired the Global Civilization Initiative to advance the Communist Party’s vision of international politics and its future.

Starting March 20, Xi Jinping paid a three-day visit to Russia and met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Experts say China and Russia favor an anti-American alliance and a world order better suited to their own more authoritarian agenda.

As Xi left the Kremlin after a state dinner hosted by Putin, his parting words reiterated his view that the global balance of power was shifting.

On March 27, former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou arrived in Shanghai and paid an unofficial visit. Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has strengthened military deterrence against Taiwan, and threatened to unify Taiwan, and will not hesitate to use force if necessary. This has heightened Sino-American tensions. The United States ensured that Taiwan had the capacity to defend itself.

Thayer: America needs a bold response

Thayer believes these rampant activities reveal the Chinese Communist Party’s determination to dominate the Chinese people and the world. Xi Jinping’s bold attempt to achieve this goal explains the motivation behind his “March Madness” campaign.

“Xi Jinping has won an unprecedented third term, and with his domestic base consolidated, he is free to act for international goals.” Thayer said Xi had decided the time had come to act, through increasingly coercive measures against the CCP’s ambitions. In his speech, Xi made it clear that Taiwan and the United States were at the top of his agenda.

What is certain, Thayer said, is that the Biden administration should pay attention to Xi’s activities and must respond to each more aggressively than it has done thus far. The Biden administration should extend direct and verbal assurances to Taiwan due to the CCP’s threat to Taiwan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to meet Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy when she concludes her visit to Central America next week and transits through the United States.

Thayer said the Biden administration must recognize the urgency of this moment and take bold action in response to Xi Jinping’s actions.

Thayer stressed the importance of the AUKUS deal announced by the US, UK and Australia in September 2021, as it would mean greater UK engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Thayer also suggested that the United States said it would be more useful to convene the leaders of the “Quad” (Quad, also known as the “Quad Security Dialogue”) to reach an agreement as soon as possible. First, make it an alliance to extend deterrence; second, include Taiwan and NATO; and third, deploy conventional forces to Taiwan to bolster Taiwan’s conventional deterrence capabilities and receive US nuclear assurances.

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#