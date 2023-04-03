Letter to Xi Jinping: Why do you always want to know where we are? – 04/02/2023

This is the online version of Jamil Chad’s newsletter sent yesterday (1). Do you want to receive the full package first, with the main column and more information, in your email next week? Click here and register.

****

Mr. President Xi Jingping,

I visited your country this week and could not help but be surprised by the explosion of development and wealth of a nation that has already made it clear that it wants to be a protagonist of the 21st century. The world needs other poles of power, references and philosophies of life.

You have just opened yourselves to the world, after a long time, and I can say the privilege that I had as a journalist to have been part of the first wave of foreigners returning to circulate in the country.

The kindness of the strange Chinese. Inside, after trying for a long time to say that I wanted vegetable rice, the owner of the local restaurant came to scold me for not eating well. As I refused to accept the feast she offered me, she decided that she would not charge me a penny for my meager dinner.

But there was no escaping the strange feeling of being watched all the time. Cameras are everywhere. At red lights, in stations, in shopping centres, in the streets, in car parks, at the entrance to restaurants, in shops, in hotels.

These are of course the ones we see.

While walking around Beijing the other day, I noticed that four cameras were placed on a single pole. I confess that I thought: Do they all work? Who’s on the other side? What exactly are they for?

I read that there are over 700 million cameras in the world. 54% would be in China.

The most optimistic guarantee: it makes security complete. Be? Against who?

In another town, as I was crossing the street and came across another camera, the phrase came to mind:

He saw. But in v. He is the object of information. Never a subject in communication”.

By dealing with the origin of the prison, the situation of the prisoner and the idea of ​​the panopticon, the philosopher Michel Foucault anticipated the debate on the modern society of control and surveillance.

The concept of panopticon had been developed in the 18th century by Jeremy Bentham, and expanded by Foucault in trying to understand the discipline. It was a round building, with a tower in the center and cells all around. In each, the prisoner was constantly watched by the central tower, never knowing when someone would be watching.

In 2023, the Panopticon moved to Chinese streets. There is no turn. In its place, an impressive mass surveillance system. Everyone is being watched and don’t know when the tower’s eyes will be on them.

Cameras are only part of the state surveillance system, set up by you. I saw how everyone is scanned when buying a train ticket. How they are scanned to board the train. They are scanned to leave the station. This, of course, is not counting the monitoring of cell phones, where everyday life is going, as well as payments and location.

Do you know where we are all the time? Why? The file on 1.4 billion people staying with whom? Will the information collected about me be destroyed?

I owe nothing. But does the fact that I came to your country justify that I pass on my information to you?

You and I know that even today these symbolic images of the line of tanks challenged by a man in Tiananmen Square are banned in China. Thirty years later, are they still a threat?

Walking through the streets, luxury brands such as Ferrari, Cartier, Tiffany and Steinway are stamped in the transparent display cases, giving a sense of freedom. The end of hunger and the eradication of extreme poverty too. Without a doubt, two great achievements.

But I insist on the question: are we facing a Chinese panopticon?

Saudaes Democraticas,

jamil