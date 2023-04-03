Li Qiang talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim





On the afternoon of April 1, 2023, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People. . Li Qiang said President Xi Jinping and the premier have reached important common understandings on jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, charting a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era. . Li Qiang said the two sides should take the common understandings as a guide to strive for higher-quality development of bilateral cooperation, enhance the well-being of the two countries and peoples, and strengthen regional and global peace, stability and development. and prosperity. Li Qiang stressed that China and Malaysia, as developing countries and emerging economies, should take advantage of their respective comparative advantages to advance cooperation in the next stage. The two sides should deepen the alignment of development strategies, facilitate high-level bilateral opening-up, and promote the alignment of high-level economic and trade investment policies. Both sides should promote integrated development, and China welcomes the deep integration of Malaysian and Chinese industrial, supply, data and talent chains, so as to jointly advance cooperation in major projects and achieve better mutually beneficial and win-win results. The two sides should strengthen cooperation in emerging industries and encourage the improvement and upgrading of bilateral cooperation geared towards innovation, smart, digital and green spaces. China is ready to increase the import of unique quality products from Malaysia, strengthen cooperation in agriculture and share experience in poverty alleviation. The two sides should enhance friendship and mutual trust and carry out active cooperation in areas such as education, culture, tourism, media and think tanks. China stands ready to work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to speed up consultations on the South China Sea Code of Conduct and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea. Li Qiang said Asia is our common home and win-win cooperation is the only right choice. China stands ready to work with Malaysia and other ASEAN countries to actively push forward negotiations on strengthening the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA 3.0), jointly implement regional economic partnership comprehensive and constantly promote the construction of the East Asian economy. community. China will continue to firmly support the centrality of ASEAN, work with ASEAN countries to jointly maintain the right course of cooperation in East Asia, jointly build a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous home. , beautiful and friendly, and to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. The two countries should unequivocally uphold multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of a large number of developing countries and emerging economies, and contribute more to improving the global governance system. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that China, as Malaysia’s great friend, has not only achieved great economic success, but also shown kindness and sincerity to neighboring countries, touching them deeply. Malaysia and China enjoy a common future, all circles in Malaysia are determined to strengthen their friendship with China, and the new Malaysian government gives priority to developing relations with China. Malaysia remains firmly committed to the one-China policy and believes that Xinjiang-related issues are China’s internal affairs. Malaysia supports China’s proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, and stands ready to deepen Belt and Road cooperation with China, advance cooperation in areas such as automobile, energy, culture and tourism, agriculture and digital economy, increase personnel exchanges between the two sides, learn from China’s successful experience in poverty alleviation and other areas, and work for the further development of Malaysia-China relations. ASEAN countries stand ready to deepen dialogue and cooperation with China and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea. After the talks, Li Qiang and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim jointly witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents on economy and trade, agriculture and customs. Before the talks, Li Qiang held a welcoming ceremony for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People. Qin Gang and others were present at the events.

