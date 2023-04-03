Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez urges Xi Jinping to communicate with Zelenskyy amid war in Ukraine





Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has encouraged Chinese President Xi Jinping to consider Ukraine’s proposal to end the Russian invasion of his country. Sanchez told a press conference in Beijing on Friday that he had informed Xi that Spain supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposals to end the war. Recent demands included a request for Russia to return Ukrainian territory that was taken during and after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. “I think it’s a plan that lays the foundation for a lasting peace in Ukraine and is fully aligned with the UN charter and its principles, which were violated by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin with his invasion “Sanchez said. “I conveyed our concern about the illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the prime minister added, saying he encouraged Xi to speak one-on-one with Zelenskyy. FOX NEWS POLL: HALF SAYS WE NEED TO SUPPORT UKRAINE AS LONG AS IT TAKES Sanchez’s comments come after Beijing released its own vision of an ideal political solution to the war in Ukraine. However, China’s position paper did not acknowledge that Russia was the aggressor. Sanchez praised China’s document for respecting territorial integrity and “its complete and adamant rejection of not only the use but even the threat to use nuclear weapons.” Xi recently expressed a desire to end the “Cold War mentality” in geopolitics and “extreme” sanctions, but did not call on Russia. PRESIDENT BIDEN MAKES SURPRISE VISIT TO kyiv, UKRAINE, MEETS PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY “We hope all parties concerned will build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture through dialogue and consultation,” Xi said, according to CCTV. Last week, Biden said the economic relationship between Russia and China was grossly exaggerated[d]’ in response to Xi and Putin meeting in March to discuss their economic partnership. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We hope the strategic partnership between China and Russia will uphold international fairness and justice on the one hand, and promote our countries’ common prosperity and development on the other,” Xi said at the meeting. a joint press conference. Reuters contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/spains-pm-sanchez-urges-xi-jinping-communicate-zelenskyy-war-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related