BRICS alliance is working to create its own currency, Russian official says

Moscow has found itself reeling from an avalanche of sanctions and restrictions as the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on. In this context, President Vladimir Putin this week adopted a new foreign policy, identifying China and India as his main allies on the world stage. Now the ties between the three nations (and a few others) look set to go further with the formation of a new currency.

According to reports quoting Russian lawmaker Alexander Babakov, the BRICS countries are creating a new means of payment – established on a strategy that “does not defend the dollar or the euro”. He reportedly indicated that the new currency would be backed by gold and other commodities such as rare earth elements.

Although this claim has yet to be verified by other member country officials, it came just days before South Africa sent senior officials to Russia to discuss the “recalibration of the world order” with the party of President Vladimir Putin. The country is also expected to host a BRICS summit in August this year.

ALSO READ: Russia adopts new foreign policy amid war, cites India and China as key allies

Earlier Friday, President Putin adopted a new foreign policy that puts India and China first. The announcement also came just days after Chinese Premier Xi Jinping visited Moscow to further cement the “limitless” partnership announced last year.

“Russia will continue to build a particularly privileged strategic partnership with the Republic of India with a view to strengthening and expanding cooperation in all fields on a mutually beneficial basis and placing special emphasis on increasing the volume of bilateral trade, strengthening investment and technological ties, and ensuring their resistance to the destructive actions of hostile states and their alliances,” the statement read.

It also announced its intention to prioritize and strengthen its capacity and international role in groupings such as the BRICS to help adapt the global order to the realities of a multipolar world.