Spain, EU, China: present and unknown future realities | Atalayar

Unless there was some secret deal we don’t know existed, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez’s trip to China does not appear to have produced any economic gains in the asymmetric trade relationship between the two countries. The Spanish leader, however, had his photo taken with the very powerful leader of the world’s second superpower, and Xi Jinping further reinforced the perception that others have of his growing power and his consequent possibilities of becoming the alternative world leader in the world. UNITED STATES.
The reality is that Spain, in addition to many other negative records, is accumulating the largest trade deficit in its portfolio with China, precisely thanks to a growing exchange of products clearly asymmetrical in favor of Beijing. If in 2021 the Spanish deficit vis-à-vis China was 26 billion euros, in 2022 it rose to 41 billion, and pending confirmation of the figures for the first quarter of 2023, the data continues to point in the same unbalanced direction for Spain.
Compared to the volumes of the major European players, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy, even adding the post-Brexit United Kingdom, account for almost 90% of European exports to China, while Spain has to make do with barely 4%. It is often claimed that Spanish companies arrived in China later than their European counterparts and had to pay a heavy price for China’s protectionist bureaucracy, but they all had to go through these caudin gibbets, sharpened or tempered according to political differences at different times.
In Spanish-Chinese relations, the most delicate moment came when, based on the principle of universal jurisdiction, Spanish judges eager for glory and world renown wanted to prosecute several Chinese leaders, including former President Jiang Zemin, for repression in Tibet. Not only did Spanish companies in China suffer the consequences of this attempt, but the Chinese embassy in Madrid threatened the head of Spanish diplomacy at the time, Jos Manuel Garca Margallo, with seizing the country’s large foreign debt. Spain in his hands. A new law, agreed between Mariano Rajoy and opposition leader Alfredo Prez Rubalcaba, unraveled the mess, culminating in an official visit to Beijing by the prime minister, who then signed deals worth more than $3 billion euros. The Spanish Foreign Ministry was haunted by US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s judgment when the United States demanded criminal sanctions similar to those sought by Spanish courts. “It’s never a good idea to attack and want to imprison your banker”, alluding to the huge debt that the American superpower held in the hands of China.
European weakness and Spanish poverty
For its part, the European Union also displays a marked weakness not only vis-à-vis China but also vis-à-vis the countries that supply it with energy products, the real Achilles’ heel of the European club, which could mark its future vis-à-vis both the United States and China.
Here too, the figures from Eurostat are dramatic: the trade balance of the EU as a whole has gone from a surplus of 55.2 billion euros in 2021 to a deficit of 431.2 billion in 2022. net energy (exports less imports of energy products) has a lot to do with it, with a deficit of 285.8 billion euros in 2021, rising to 653.6 billion euros in 2022. And on the rise, because the first month of 2023 alone already accumulates a deficit of 34.5 billion euros.
And finally, in terms of impact on EU citizens, the overall impact is 0.5% less GDP. Obviously, not all countries suffer with the same intensity, particularly in terms of wealth-poverty indices within the EU itself.
Worryingly, Spain is the only country in the club whose inhabitants have a lower per capita income today than in 2019: 24,590 euros, or 2.3% less. Given the huge inflation rates, it is clear that Spain is accelerating its impoverishment by leaps and bounds.
Accustomed to seeing Italy and France as our main rivals in the EU, the truth is that Giorgia Meloni’s Italy (27,860 euros) and Enmanuel Macron’s France (33,230) are far ahead of us, having surpassed pre-pandemic per capita income levels. Above them are, in ascending order, Germany (35,860), Belgium (36,740), the Netherlands (43,310) and the always envied Denmark (51,370).
Spain has also fallen behind not only in the race to catch up with the leading countries, but even Spanish citizens have a per capita income 15% lower than the average of the 27 countries that currently make up the EU (28,810 euros). , a gap that widens by 23% compared to the euro zone, ie the EU/18, where the average is 31,830 euros.
As is always the case, little or nothing happens as long as the fragile house of cards holds out. The problem explodes when it comes crashing down, laughter turns to tears and many claim they weren’t warned.
