It is generally recognized that a Chinese invasion of taiwan, attracting the United States and possibly Japan, Australia and Britain, could eclipse the Ukraine crisis in both magnitude and danger. Senior US officials and generals repeatedly warned that an attack was becoming more likely and more feasible. And yet, it remains spectacularly unclear what the Biden administration would actually do in response.

The longstanding US policy of strategic ambiguity, designed to keep Beijing guessing Washington’s intentions, has helped contain cross-Strait tensions. But the dynamic has changed dramatically with the rise of Chinese President Xi Jinping to a position of supreme power and the advent of his aggressive approach to Taiwan and international relations as a whole.

Xi vowed again last month to annex the self-governing island, which he sees as the property of China. We must actively oppose outside forces and Taiwan independence secessionist activities. We must relentlessly push forward the cause of national rejuvenation and reunification, Xi told the National People’s Congress. Xi did not rule out the use of force.

American ambiguity becomes more problematic over time. US President Joe Biden further complicated matters with unscripted remarks. Asked in September whether, unlike Ukraine, he would send American troops to defend Taiwan, Biden replied: Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.

This is not official US policy, although it probably should be. Bidens’ words were quickly repudiated by his senior officials amid furious Chinese protests. Under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the United States has pledged to supply Taiwan with defensive weapons. The goal is deterrence, not war.

The marked deterioration in US-China relations following the rise of Xi and the presidency of Donald Trump has led to many unnecessary posturing by US and Chinese politicians. They include Democrat Nancy Pelosi, whose unnecessarily provocative visit last year supercharged military tensionsand Beijing’s hawkish Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Another row and more military threats can be expected if Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen meets Kevin McCarthy, Republican successor to Pelosis as Speaker of the House, in California this week. Tsai will make an unofficial stopover after visiting two of Taiwan’s few allies in Central America. Honduras recently defected to Beijing.

McCarthy’s planned meeting will be symbolic, not practical. What he will do is announce the Republicans’ tough stance against China ahead of next year’s US election. By showing influence with Washington, he could also boost the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of national elections in January 2024.

Ambiguity, strategic or otherwise, also extends to the Taiwanese side. Tsai cannot run again, and it is unclear who will succeed him as president or whether the pro-independence DPP can retain power. His party’s main opponent, the Kuomintang (KMT), says the DPP has ruined relations with China, which it promises to repair.

The KMT has long maintained that it is not pro-China but pro-peace and prosperity, an appealing message after years of unrest across the strait. Last November, the party carried to victory in local elections, capturing the capital, Taipei. However, suspicions about his willingness to stand up to Beijing persist. When Biden talks about defending Taiwan, he needs to understand that not everyone wants to be defended.

This ambivalence was again dramatic last week, when Ma Ying-jeou became the first former president of Taiwan and the highest-ranking KMT-linked figure to visit China since 1949. Ma, in office from 2008 to 2016, has claimed that his trip was not political, but it obviously was. Such outreach has positive and negative implications for the KMT’s electoral prospects.

Mom, who said once he would never ask Americans to fight for Taiwan, his visit explained in remarks Xi could have written himself. People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese, Ma said. We sincerely hope the two sides work together to seek peace, avoid war and strive to revitalize China.

Few people want war. And Mas we are all Chinese comments ignored the fact that more than 60% islands that people now only identify as Taiwanese. While most prefer the status quo to a formal declaration of independence, a large majority opposes the government in Beijing. China’s ruthless takeover of Hong Kong has set a formidable precedent. Some fear a sellout of the KMT.

A Taipei Time editorial titled Mas trip a step back. He could, the paper warns, be interpreted as a former leader jeopardizing the legitimacy of the nation and used as a propaganda tool by [China] in its desire to destroy the Republic of China and Taiwanese democracy.

It is obvious that Taiwan’s situation is more complex and nuanced than claimed by the American right (and former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who advocates the supply of British arms and military support). The often-conjured black-and-white image of a small democracy united in valiant defiance of towering tyranny is simplistic and potentially dangerous.

Dangerous too is the persistent confusion on US guarantees, real or imagined. Richard Haass, chairman of the US Council on Foreign Relations, warned in an influential article published just before the invasion of Ukraine that Bidens’ lack of strategic clarity could lead Xi, like Vladimir Putin, to a fatal miscalculation.

The best way to reduce the risk of war would be to impress upon China that the United States would respond to an attack on Taiwan with all the tools at its disposal, including harsh economic sanctions and military force. Washington must impress upon Beijing that the cost of aggression would far outweigh the potential benefits, Haass wrote.

A US shift to heavy-handed deterrence could help avoid an Asian Ukraine and is needed and urgent. But that won’t solve the larger Taiwan conundrum. It requires the political vision, moderation and disinterestedness that is lacking in the world these days.