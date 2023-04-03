President Jokowi will today appoint Menpora to lead the new BNPT





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate a new Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) to replace Zainudin Amali on Monday (3/4). The inauguration is scheduled to take place at the State Palace, Jakarta at around 4:00 p.m. WIB. It is not yet known exactly which figure President Jokowi will inaugurate as Menpora. However, the currently vacant seat of Menpora will again be occupied by politicians from the Golkar party. Menpora’s position was vacant after the resignation of Zainudin Amali, after being elected vice-president of PSSI for the period 2023-2027. Currently, the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, holds the post of Plt Menpora until Jokowi appoints a new minister. Besides Menpora, Jokowi will also inaugurate a new head of the National Anti-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) to replace Boy Rafli Amar who will enter retirement age. The National Police also transferred Boy Rafli to Special Detachment Station 88 towards the end of his term. Listyo National Police Chief General Sigit Prabowo recommended Komjen Rycko Amelza Dahniel as the new leader of the BNPT. This is in accordance with telegrams from the Chief of Police number ST/712/III/KEP./2023 and ST/713/III/KEP./2023 dated March 27, 2023 which were signed by Deputy Chief of Police Komjen Gatot Eddy Pramono. Regarding Menpora’s position, Golkar party chairman Airlangga Hartarto previously admitted that he had submitted to President Joko Widodo a number of names of his party’s cadres who were put forward as candidates for Menpora to replace Zainudin Amali. “He (President Jokowi) already has it in his pocket,” Airlangga admitted at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Friday (3/24). Airlangga did not mention in detail the names it submitted to President Jokowi. Airlangga only gave figures submitted by men and women. “There are men, there are women,” added the politician who is also the coordinating minister for the economy. However, Airlangga completely left it to President Jokowi to choose any of the names that were submitted. This is because the position of minister is the prerogative of the president. “It’s up to Mr. President,” Airlangga concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/nasional/01445820/presiden-jokowi-akan-lantik-menpora-dan-kepala-bnpt-baru-hari-ini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related