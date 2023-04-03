Chinas Micron probe ups the ante in rivalry with US





Beijing has opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the United States and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from the largest U.S. memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. The move risks further exacerbating tensions between the administration of US President Joe Bidens and the government of Chinese President Xi Jinpings (), which have escalated in recent months amid threats from Beijing against Taiwan and an alleged spy balloon shot down over US territory in February. The Chinese government said in a statement on Friday that it was conducting the review to ensure the integrity of its information infrastructure supply chain, prevent network security risks and maintain national security. Photo: EPA-EFE Micron, based in Boise, Idaho, said in a statement that it is in communication with China’s Cyberspace Administration regarding the investigation and is cooperating fully. Micron is committed to conducting all of its activities with uncompromising integrity, and we stand behind the safety of our products and our commitments to our customers, he said. The world’s largest economies increasingly view each other’s technology sectors as national security risks. This has prompted Washington to rush to secure its global supply chains and seek to fence off advanced technologies. It’s possible the Micron investigation is aimed at pressuring the United States and its allies to get light on export controls, said Gerard DiPippo, senior fellow in the economics program of the United States. Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. It’s even more likely that Beijing is legitimately worried about China’s reliance on Micron chips, or any other American technology. Expect more actions like this in the future. The US State Department and the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security declined to comment on the Chinese action. This seems more political in nature than anything else, a rebuttal to recent US actions. In terms of specific security risks for products sold by Micron, I’m skeptical, said Abhinav Davuluri, equity strategist at Morningstar Inc. China has invested aggressively to develop its own semiconductor ecosystem, and where we think about the areas where they can be most successful, memory is one of them. The Chinese probe could threaten a potential comeback for Micron and other memory chip makers after a tough time. Over the past year, a sharp decline in consumer demand has prompted Microns customers to reduce their orders. China’s dismantling of COVID-19 restrictions was seen as a catalyst to help the industry as gadget makers would be able to get manufacturing plants back to normal. Micron released a better-than-expected outlook for this quarter last week, forecasting sales of up to $3.9 billion in the fiscal third quarter, versus an average analyst estimate of $3.75 billion. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra cited expectations for an improved balance between supply and demand in the industry. The company is the last U.S.-based computer memory maker, having survived sharp industry downturns that forced big companies such as Intel Corp and Texas Instruments Inc out of business. The company has relatively little exposure to China compared to its peers and does not use the country as a major manufacturing base.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of The Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2023/04/03/2003797199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related