Breaking political news: Starmer celebrates three years as Labor leader; voters urged to check photo ID rules ahead of local elections | Political news





Rishi Sunak’s satisfaction ratings improve, but dissatisfaction with the way the country is run – poll

Just over five months after taking over from Liz Truss, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s personal approval ratings have improved, but voters are still unhappy with the Conservative Party. A poll found that 31% of the British public are happy with the job Mr Sunak is doing, an increase of 5% since February, but 54% still hold a negative view of him. Members of the Conservative Party, who did not elect Mr Sunak as party leader, are also more positive about him. A total of 75% are satisfied with his leadership, an increase of 10% from last month, and only 15% are dissatisfied. This latest survey was conducted by Ipsos between March 22 and 29. Despite Mr. Sunak’s rise in personal popularity, trust in his government remains very low. 77% of voters are dissatisfied with the way the government is running the country, unchanged from last month. Only 21% agree that ‘competent’ is an accurate way to describe how the government runs the country, while 77% disagree. The Conservative Party itself is equally unpopular. Only 25% of people “like” the party, and 67% don’t, an increase of 5% since November. Good news for Sir Keir Starmer on the third anniversary of his taking office as leader of the Labor Party, 47% of people ‘like’ the Labor Party, while 42% dislike it. In less good news for him however, only 31% of people are satisfied with the work he does, while 54% are dissatisfied. Mr Sunak also overtook Sir Keir on who would be the most capable prime minister. 37% say Mr Sunak is more capable, compared to 36% for Sir Keir. In January, Sir Keir led 39% to 33%. Overall, however, 65% of people think it’s time for change in the next general election, compared to 28% who say no. In terms of voting intentions, Labor still maintains a 23% lead, with 49% of people saying they will vote for Labour, compared to just 26% for the Conservatives. Keiran Pedley, director of policy at Ipsos, said there were “positives and negatives” for Mr Sunak, but he faced “very difficult” headwinds. “On the one hand, he will be encouraged to see his personal ratings in the polls improving, both individually and compared to Keir Starmer. “On the other hand, we see no significant movement in the main voting intentions figures, with Labor still more than 20 points ahead.” He cited voters’ continued pessimism about the state of the economy, as well as widespread dissatisfaction with the government, concluding: “All of this makes a Conservative victory in this election unlikely – for now.”

