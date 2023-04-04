Boris Johnson has become the equivalent of a dated ITV3 rerun

You know the feeling. You’re sitting listlessly in front of the TV, flipping through the channels, when you come across a backwater station, maybe it’s ITV3 or Dave, and there’s an old drama show you remember from years ago. Nor, lest you classify me as the middle-aged asshole that I indeed am, is this a unique Freeview experience. Log on to Netflix and it won’t be long before you’re offered a prehistoric movie or series that’s mysteriously trending now.

Maybe it was a show you loved, or maybe you were never a fan but remember it as a big hit at the time. He has aged well, of course, and not necessarily well. Perhaps advances in technology have taken their toll on storylines, or clothing and mannerisms no longer seem right. Maybe the jokes fail to land, the dialogue now feels a little stilted, or the preponderance of white males among the main characters alerts you to a different ethic around casting. The image quality has a pre-HD feel, a bit like stumbling over those low-res photos you took on the BlackBerry. But whether you’re thrilled, repelled, or baffled by this blast from the past, the only thing you know is that you’ve walked away from prime time.

Which brings me to Boris Johnson. The former prime minister certainly retains his ability to delight and repel. But after his appearance before a parliamentary inquiry, the overwhelming sentiment is that described above. I tuned into his audition expecting to see prime time politics and left with the odd feeling that I had spent too much time watching ITV3.

In the days that followed, his fading band of loyalists tried to spur continued interest in the once-box office performer, but it’s pretty lame stuff, reruns of lewis after years of Inspector Morse. There are, of course, a few twists and turns to be resolved. We have the probably damning verdict of the inquest into whether he lied to parliament about his lockdown transgressions, the possible suspension of parliament and possibly even the full circus of a final by-election imposed by his constituents if the penalty is serious. The latter will put the blonde bombast back in the limelight for a few weeks, but at the probable cost of its seat. He has yet to appear at the Covid-19 inquiry and perhaps lead a few more parliamentary rebellions against his successor.

But he was someone whose show was canned and now plays largely on channels devoted to reruns. He became a subplot, a character actor brought back in a new spin-off for guest appearances (minimum: 250,000), each slightly less thrilling than the last. I like to imagine him popping up like Nasty Nick Cotton at the cliffhanger ending with an episode of EastEnders. The Prime Minister opens the door to find Johnson outside. There’s just enough time to hear him say Hello, Rish before the drums announce the end credits. (I apologize to anyone who is too young to remember the beginning EastEnders but I am convinced that the premise is still true, even if the characters have changed).

As a political junkie, I’m waiting for the next episode, but the world beyond has obviously moved on. Some continue to be furious, but most now shrug their shoulders at what is clearly the past. From Nasty Nick to Beastly Bo, there comes a time when you’ve dried out the lemon.

If he were a TV star, Johnson would start appearing as a guest on other shows. The simpsons had a character called Troy McClure, who always introduced himself with the words, You may remember me from… Maybe Johnson is heading for the equivalent on the speakers and columnists circuit. I’m Boris Johnson, you might remember me from Lockdown 2020 and Lockdown Breach 2021. Or I’m Boris Johnson, you might remember me from Oven-Ready Brexit Deal and Oops, Did We Really Sign the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Every once in a while you give in to one of those old shows. There’s nothing better to watch, so you sink into the chair and revel in an old favorite for an hour. Maybe nostalgia washes over you and you wake up thinking it was kind of fun, only to remember that no, it really wasn’t.

