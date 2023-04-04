Politics
Boris Johnson has become the equivalent of a dated ITV3 rerun
You know the feeling. You’re sitting listlessly in front of the TV, flipping through the channels, when you come across a backwater station, maybe it’s ITV3 or Dave, and there’s an old drama show you remember from years ago. Nor, lest you classify me as the middle-aged asshole that I indeed am, is this a unique Freeview experience. Log on to Netflix and it won’t be long before you’re offered a prehistoric movie or series that’s mysteriously trending now.
Maybe it was a show you loved, or maybe you were never a fan but remember it as a big hit at the time. He has aged well, of course, and not necessarily well. Perhaps advances in technology have taken their toll on storylines, or clothing and mannerisms no longer seem right. Maybe the jokes fail to land, the dialogue now feels a little stilted, or the preponderance of white males among the main characters alerts you to a different ethic around casting. The image quality has a pre-HD feel, a bit like stumbling over those low-res photos you took on the BlackBerry. But whether you’re thrilled, repelled, or baffled by this blast from the past, the only thing you know is that you’ve walked away from prime time.
Which brings me to Boris Johnson. The former prime minister certainly retains his ability to delight and repel. But after his appearance before a parliamentary inquiry, the overwhelming sentiment is that described above. I tuned into his audition expecting to see prime time politics and left with the odd feeling that I had spent too much time watching ITV3.
In the days that followed, his fading band of loyalists tried to spur continued interest in the once-box office performer, but it’s pretty lame stuff, reruns of lewis after years of Inspector Morse. There are, of course, a few twists and turns to be resolved. We have the probably damning verdict of the inquest into whether he lied to parliament about his lockdown transgressions, the possible suspension of parliament and possibly even the full circus of a final by-election imposed by his constituents if the penalty is serious. The latter will put the blonde bombast back in the limelight for a few weeks, but at the probable cost of its seat. He has yet to appear at the Covid-19 inquiry and perhaps lead a few more parliamentary rebellions against his successor.
But he was someone whose show was canned and now plays largely on channels devoted to reruns. He became a subplot, a character actor brought back in a new spin-off for guest appearances (minimum: 250,000), each slightly less thrilling than the last. I like to imagine him popping up like Nasty Nick Cotton at the cliffhanger ending with an episode of EastEnders. The Prime Minister opens the door to find Johnson outside. There’s just enough time to hear him say Hello, Rish before the drums announce the end credits. (I apologize to anyone who is too young to remember the beginning EastEnders but I am convinced that the premise is still true, even if the characters have changed).
As a political junkie, I’m waiting for the next episode, but the world beyond has obviously moved on. Some continue to be furious, but most now shrug their shoulders at what is clearly the past. From Nasty Nick to Beastly Bo, there comes a time when you’ve dried out the lemon.
If he were a TV star, Johnson would start appearing as a guest on other shows. The simpsons had a character called Troy McClure, who always introduced himself with the words, You may remember me from… Maybe Johnson is heading for the equivalent on the speakers and columnists circuit. I’m Boris Johnson, you might remember me from Lockdown 2020 and Lockdown Breach 2021. Or I’m Boris Johnson, you might remember me from Oven-Ready Brexit Deal and Oops, Did We Really Sign the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Every once in a while you give in to one of those old shows. There’s nothing better to watch, so you sink into the chair and revel in an old favorite for an hour. Maybe nostalgia washes over you and you wake up thinking it was kind of fun, only to remember that no, it really wasn’t.
Follow Robert on Twitter @robertshrimsley and send him an e-mail at robert.shrimsley@ft.com
Follow @FTMag on Twitter to hear our latest stories first
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0c08f94d-548e-4eda-83d9-e55008762d50
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants