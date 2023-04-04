Correspondence seen by Signing time reveals all sorts of advisers, relatives, friends and animals lined up for honors by former prime minister

Almost five months after Boris Johnson quit, the row over his controversial resignation list is brewing.

Johnson, like any incumbent prime minister, has the right to nominate colleagues for lesser peerages and awards. But while Theresa Mays’ slate emerged two months after she left and David Camerons just a week after she left, prices for the penultimate have yet to be announced.

It’s no secret that this is partly due to the magnitude of its demands.

Johnson originally wanted to make over 100 nominations many of which are highly controversial and he and current Downing Street occupier Rishi Sunak (who has the final say) have engaged in an elaborate political tussle since last October .

The list has now been halved to just 50 names, much to the frustration of both parties. No end seems to be in sight in this ongoing feud.

But Signing time can reveal a series of emails and internal memos from a Whitehall insider, which reveal the extent of the disagreement and include the names of many who appear set to benefit from Boris Johnson’s tenure.

As has already been widely reported, Paul Dacre, editor of DMG Media, which publishes the Daily Mailthe newspaper he edited for 26 years is up for a peerage, although the nominations watchdog previously rejected the award.

Correspondence seen by this newspaper suggests that Johnson expects to win the battle and that Dacre plans to take his place on the red benches where, in the words of a Johnson loyalist, he “can finally take on the influential and unelected elites. “. politicians who tried to block our departure from the European Union”.

Nadine Dorries and controversial Conservative Party vice-chairman Lee Anderson are also in the running for the Lords. The memos suggest Dorries will adopt the title Baroness Dorries of Lovely Lane, after her best-selling book series, while the famously down-to-earth Anderson will simply be known as Lord Anderson of Triginta in County Denarium.

Otto English

It wouldn’t be a Boris Johnson resignation honors list without family and friends.

Despite early reports that the former Prime Minister was seeking to knight his father, Stanley, Signing time can now reveal that he wants to make him the Duke of Schomberg instead. The duchy died out in 1713 with the death, by consumption, of Charles Schomberg, but the Johnsons are distantly related through his great-great-aunt Ima Gonad.

I see no reason why it can’t be done,” an email from Johnson states. Although no hereditary peerage has been granted since Snowden in 1961 there is no statute to prevent the appointment and anyway… the line has continued to run from the Dukes of Schomberg and my father is entitled to it like anyone else in my immediate family.

Should Stanley become Schomberg’s fourth Duke, the title would pass in time to Johnson himself.

Johnson’s former Downing Street media adviser, Chloe Westley, is in the running for a femininity, while The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole gets one too.

According to correspondence, there are also awards for other former friends and advisors, including MBEs for various SPADS; an OBE for director Peter Bonerz (whose police academy 6: City Under Siege saw Johnson “through dark times”); CBE for the four members of ABBA “as a thank you for the music”; and an Order of Merit (OM) for Jonathan Chips Carrington-Ball-Whippet-Chain.

Carrington-Ball-Whippet-Chain, now an artisan cheesemaker in Chipping Norton, was the Premier’s former fag at Eton College and is set to win the award, whose current holders include David Hockney, Tim Berners-Lee and Sir Tom Stoppard, for “keeping the bog seat warm in the freezing winter of 1981”.

The Order of Merit, one of the UK’s highest honours, is traditionally the gift of the monarch, but in correspondence Johnson insists: I’m sure HRH won’t care if you explain what Chips did in the performance of his duties.

Finally, there is the recommendation of a PDSA Dicken tag for Dilyn, the Johnsons’ dog.

The medal was originally introduced during World War II for animals that had shown conspicuous bravery in conflict. In the longest exchanges of correspondence seen by Signing timeJohnson repeatedly insists that Carrie is holding firm on this and that Dilyn has done everything and more (as Carrie puts it) to see all of our success through the pandemic.

The latter recommendation, according to another memo, “sent Sunak completely over the f*cking edge” but Johnson continued to hold firm, arguing that “Carrie says this is a deal-breaker. Either Dilyn gets his medal, or nothing at all.

Expect this argument to continue and, in the meantime, a very happy April Fool’s Day to you all.

