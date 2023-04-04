Politics
Leaked memos lay bare Sunaks’ war with Johnson over PM’s gongs – Byline Times
Correspondence seen by Signing time reveals all sorts of advisers, relatives, friends and animals lined up for honors by former prime minister
Subscribe to our weekly Behind the headlines email and get a free copy of Signing time posted for you
Almost five months after Boris Johnson quit, the row over his controversial resignation list is brewing.
Johnson, like any incumbent prime minister, has the right to nominate colleagues for lesser peerages and awards. But while Theresa Mays’ slate emerged two months after she left and David Camerons just a week after she left, prices for the penultimate have yet to be announced.
It’s no secret that this is partly due to the magnitude of its demands.
Johnson originally wanted to make over 100 nominations many of which are highly controversial and he and current Downing Street occupier Rishi Sunak (who has the final say) have engaged in an elaborate political tussle since last October .
The list has now been halved to just 50 names, much to the frustration of both parties. No end seems to be in sight in this ongoing feud.
But Signing time can reveal a series of emails and internal memos from a Whitehall insider, which reveal the extent of the disagreement and include the names of many who appear set to benefit from Boris Johnson’s tenure.
As has already been widely reported, Paul Dacre, editor of DMG Media, which publishes the Daily Mailthe newspaper he edited for 26 years is up for a peerage, although the nominations watchdog previously rejected the award.
Correspondence seen by this newspaper suggests that Johnson expects to win the battle and that Dacre plans to take his place on the red benches where, in the words of a Johnson loyalist, he “can finally take on the influential and unelected elites. “. politicians who tried to block our departure from the European Union”.
Nadine Dorries and controversial Conservative Party vice-chairman Lee Anderson are also in the running for the Lords. The memos suggest Dorries will adopt the title Baroness Dorries of Lovely Lane, after her best-selling book series, while the famously down-to-earth Anderson will simply be known as Lord Anderson of Triginta in County Denarium.
It wouldn’t be a Boris Johnson resignation honors list without family and friends.
Despite early reports that the former Prime Minister was seeking to knight his father, Stanley, Signing time can now reveal that he wants to make him the Duke of Schomberg instead. The duchy died out in 1713 with the death, by consumption, of Charles Schomberg, but the Johnsons are distantly related through his great-great-aunt Ima Gonad.
I see no reason why it can’t be done,” an email from Johnson states. Although no hereditary peerage has been granted since Snowden in 1961 there is no statute to prevent the appointment and anyway… the line has continued to run from the Dukes of Schomberg and my father is entitled to it like anyone else in my immediate family.
Should Stanley become Schomberg’s fourth Duke, the title would pass in time to Johnson himself.
Johnson’s former Downing Street media adviser, Chloe Westley, is in the running for a femininity, while The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole gets one too.
According to correspondence, there are also awards for other former friends and advisors, including MBEs for various SPADS; an OBE for director Peter Bonerz (whose police academy 6: City Under Siege saw Johnson “through dark times”); CBE for the four members of ABBA “as a thank you for the music”; and an Order of Merit (OM) for Jonathan Chips Carrington-Ball-Whippet-Chain.
Carrington-Ball-Whippet-Chain, now an artisan cheesemaker in Chipping Norton, was the Premier’s former fag at Eton College and is set to win the award, whose current holders include David Hockney, Tim Berners-Lee and Sir Tom Stoppard, for “keeping the bog seat warm in the freezing winter of 1981”.
The Order of Merit, one of the UK’s highest honours, is traditionally the gift of the monarch, but in correspondence Johnson insists: I’m sure HRH won’t care if you explain what Chips did in the performance of his duties.
Finally, there is the recommendation of a PDSA Dicken tag for Dilyn, the Johnsons’ dog.
The medal was originally introduced during World War II for animals that had shown conspicuous bravery in conflict. In the longest exchanges of correspondence seen by Signing timeJohnson repeatedly insists that Carrie is holding firm on this and that Dilyn has done everything and more (as Carrie puts it) to see all of our success through the pandemic.
The latter recommendation, according to another memo, “sent Sunak completely over the f*cking edge” but Johnson continued to hold firm, arguing that “Carrie says this is a deal-breaker. Either Dilyn gets his medal, or nothing at all.
Expect this argument to continue and, in the meantime, a very happy April Fool’s Day to you all.
OUR JOURNALISM DEPENDS ON YOU
Signing time is funded by its subscribers. Receive our monthly print edition and help support independent, fearless journalism.
new to Signing time? Please find here more information about us
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION
A new type of independent, fearless newspaper outside the system. Fund better media.
Don’t miss a story! Sign up for our newsletter (and get a free edition published for you)
Our main investigations include: empire and the culture wars, Brexit, crony contracts, Russian interference, the coronavirus pandemic, democracy in danger and the crisis in British journalism. We are also introducing new color voices to Our Lives Matter.
|
Sources
2/ https://bylinetimes.com/2023/04/01/revealed-leaked-memos-lay-bare-sunaks-war-with-johnson-over-pm-gongs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.
- 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final
- Violence erupts as Israeli police raid Jerusalem’s holy site
- Imran Khan unveils plan for allocating PTI tickets to contestants