British Eurovision entry Mae Muller said Boris Johnson didn’t deserve intensive care when he had Covid

Mae Muller said Boris didn’t deserve an intensive care bed when he nearly died from Covid

Tory MPs have slammed the BBC for their choice of singer to represent the UK at Eurovision as it branded the Tories ‘racist elitists’ and said Boris Johnson shouldn’t have an intensive care bed as he fought for his life in hospital with Covid.

I Wrote A Song singer Mae Muller, who will perform in Liverpool in May, made the comments as the then-Prime Minister was in hospital after “almost dying” from the virus.

Conservative Party Vice-Chairman Lee Anderson slammed the singer for his ‘leftist slurs’ and hit out at the BBC for ‘planting a leftist entrant’ in the song contest to get the UK back into the EU.

Ms Muller, now 25, tweeted about the policy, supporting then Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying she ‘hated this country’ during rows over free school meals.

The entertainer, who rose to popularity on social media video app TikTok, has been chosen as a Eurovision contestant by BBC bosses along with management company TaP Music, in hopes she can lead Great Britain to victory, beating his predecessor Sam Ryder, on May 13.

I Wrote A Song singer Mae Muller (pictured) said Boris Johnson did not deserve an intensive care bed as the then Prime Minister was in hospital after ‘almost dying’ from the virus

Boris Johnson opens up about his isolation on April 3 just days before he was taken to hospital

As Mr Johnson was in his third day of intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 8, 2020, Ms Muller tweeted her ‘unpopular opinion’ that ‘I am not sorry for Boris Johnson’, The Telegraph reports.

She added: “Yes he is human, yes he has children, but so have hundreds of other people who have died because of Conservative policies.” Do you go to bed in intensive care but you are not on a ventilator and in a good mood? Nah buddy.’

In another tweet, she said: ‘The same nurses you praise in your speeches are the same nurses you chose to take away all their benefits, and ACCLAIMED for doing so. The same nurses who can’t even afford to wear protective clothing and are LITERALLY dying because of YOU. Boris does not have my sympathy and will NEVER have it.

It had been confirmed the previous night by Downing Street that the PM was ‘stable’ and ‘in good spirits’ – as well as he did not have pneumonia and was not on a ventilator but was in intensive care for ‘ close monitoring”.

And leading up to the 2019 general election, which saw Tory leader Mr Johnson and Labor’s Jeremy Corbyn battle for No 10, Ms Muller tweeted: ‘f**k the Tories’.

She said: ‘Please register to vote today! And when you vote, vote Labour! We have the power to bring down these racist elitists, so let’s do it!

Ms Muller’s political views have been condemned by Tory MPs, who also said the BBC showed a deficit of ‘common sense’ in choosing her.

Ashfield MP Mr Anderson told the Telegraph it seemed ‘vile left-wing slurs are actually something the BBC demands of people they wish to promote’.

He accused the company of ‘planting its own leftist participant in Eurovision’ and said ‘they should think again’ if they think the UK will join the European Union. He said the days of ‘decision making’ are over.

Conservative Vice President Lee Anderson (pictured) accused the BBC of ‘planting its own left-wing participant in Eurovision’ and said ‘they should think again’ if they think the UK will join the ‘European Union.

St Thomas Hospital where Boris Johnson was kept in intensive care after suffering from Covid

Conservative MP for South Thanet Craig Mackinlay said ‘rude and nasty’ comments were ‘the norm’ among BBC staff.

Former Cabinet Minister David Jones said that while Ms Muller was ‘really very talented’ and had great career prospects, she should ‘be a little more human’ as ‘Boris Johnson was close to death’.

I Write A Song has already been streamed over three million times on Spotify, already topping the UK Top 40.

The song is not political and Eurovision rules say it is a “non-political event”. The Telegraph newspaper would understand that the BBC will take no action on the tweets as they were made before they started engaging with it on Eurovision.

The newspaper contacted Ms Muller’s representative and TaP Music for comment, but they did not respond.

The BBC declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.