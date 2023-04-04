Politics
Nadine Dorries’ Boris Johnson TalkTV interview is duly unbiased
TalkTV did not breach the Broadcasting Code by asking ex-Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to interview her former boss and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ofcom has said.
However, the broadcast regulator has now separately launched an inquiry into GB News standards, in which Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies interviewed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt days before his spring budget.
Dorries interviewed Johnson for the first episode of her hour-long Friday Night with Nadine show on TalkTV on February 3. The episode, which aired at 8pm, averaged 52,000 viewers on the hour in TalkTV’s best performance in the slot to date and ahead of Sky News and GB News.
The pre-recorded interview was intercut with a discussion Dorries led with Times Radio political correspondent Charlotte Ivers, former Financial Times Whitehall editor Sebastian Payne and ex-Labour councilor Scarlett MccGwire.
Ofcom reviewed the episode after receiving 40 complaints centering on TalkTV’s impartiality requirements, but decided against pursuing them in full investigation.
He found that although Dorries provided limited challenge in the interview, for example disagreeing over the Conservatives’ chances of winning the next general election, there was enough analysis, challenge and context with alternative points of view during the discussion segments.
Ofcom also addressed the question of whether it was a news or current affairs programme, as incumbent politicians are not allowed to present news programs or conduct interviews at unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified.
The regulator concluded that it was a current affairs program because it was a long program with a pre-recorded interview and studio analysis that contained an explanation and analysis of past and current events and issues, including material dealing with issues of current political and public policy controversy.
An Ofcom spokesperson said: Sitting politicians are allowed to present current affairs programs under our rules, provided they do not stand for election. But, when dealing with issues of political controversy or current public policy, broadcasters must ensure that a range of viewpoints are reflected.
In our opinion, the combination of pre-recorded interviews, in-depth studio analysis and panel discussions in this long program was in keeping with a news format. At the time of the broadcast, Ms Dorries was not standing in an election that is taking place or is about to take place.
A range of alternative viewpoints, offering challenge and context to those of Mr Johnson, his government and the wider Conservative Party, were reflected in the studio panel discussions that were intercut with each segment of the interview with the former Prime Minister.
Given this, the program did not raise any issues under our rules prohibiting politicians from presenting news programs, or those regarding required impartiality.
Ofcom concluded that TalkTV satisfied its requirements of impartiality and that the program did not raise issues warranting an investigation under the Broadcast Code, but said he would not hesitate to investigate any other programming under the Code, if the facts of a particular case raised issues warranting an investigation.
It comes after Ofcom’s chief executive was asked by MPs about Tory politicians questioning their colleagues, with the particular example of McVey and Davies questioning the Chancellor last month. Although Dame Melanie Dawes refused to be drawn before the DCMS committee on whether their interview may have breached the broadcasting code, Ofcom revealed on Monday that the program was now under investigation.
An Ofcom spokesperson said: We are investigating whether this program breached our rules requiring news and current affairs to be presented with due impartiality.
Our survey will examine the programs’ compliance with our rules on politicians presenting programs, and whether it included a sufficiently wide range of meaningful opinions relating to a matter of major political controversy or current public policy.
