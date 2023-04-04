



Boris Johnson has campaigned in a number of Red Wall seats and other Tory seats alongside his MP allies in a move that will spark rumors he is still eyeing a political comeback. The fringe and safe seats visited by the former prime minister include those held by some of his backbench allies, fueling speculation that he is cementing his base in parliament for a possible leadership race. MPs loyal to Mr Johnson believe Rishi Sunak has pushed back on questions about his own premiership for now, after making significant progress on a post-Brexit deal, small boats and the economy. But Mr Johnson’s return prospects have been kept alive by rumors that the Commons Privileges Committee may find he recklessly misled Parliament over Partygate, an outcome which carries lesser punishment than willfully mislead the Commons and would not result in a recall petition in his constituency. Mr Johnson’s allies believe the discovery would not prevent him from returning to the political front line, although they stressed there was currently no talk of a return as Mr Sunak was getting good results. However, the prime minister could face fresh questions about his leadership if the Tories do worse than expected in the local elections on May 4, even though they are already starting from a weak base. Sources close to Mr Johnson did not deny a report in the The telegraph of the day that the former prime minister would accept the committee’s reckless conclusion. Related article A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: Mr Johnson was happy to give oral evidence to the committee and will consider the findings when they are presented in due course. In the months since leaving Downing Street, the former Prime Minister visited the Tory-Labour fringe Derby North, held by Amanda Solloway, the Derbyshire Dales safe seat where his close ally Sarah Dines is an MP, and Stourbridge which could see a labor gain in a landslide in 2024. He has also campaigned with Tory MPs in Red Wall seats, including Dudley North, held by Marco Longhi, and Bassetlaw, where his ally Brendan Clarke-Smith is the local MP. A Tory MP and ally of Mr Johnson has said of the possible outcome of recklessly misleading the House: It may be bad for the reputation and it will be a reproach, but it is something he can move on from thing. It will save face for both sides, the committee can pretend they found something, they can apologize, both sides can say they won. Asked if the reckless discovery could pave the way for a possible return for Mr Johnson, the ally said: Things have to go wrong for Rishi before there is talk of a return. But yes, it would allow a return. I don’t think the public really cares. For Boris to return, something must go wrong for Rishi. I don’t think a reckless conclusion would go against him.

