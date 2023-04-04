Boris Johnson is rumored to be the buyer of a 400-year-old mansion in Oxfordshire





F Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is believed to be the mysterious new buyer of a £4million moated mansion in south Oxfordshire. Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are rumored to have agreed to pay £3.8million for a 400-year-old property near Wallingford. When the property first came up for sale, bids of over 4 million were requested by the selling agent. The nine-bedroom house is Grade II listed and dates back to the early 1600s. With almost five acres of land there is plenty of space even taking into account the wide moats that line three sides of the property. Behind its striking red-brick Georgian facade (added in the 1700s), the house features high ceilings, paneling, open fireplaces and stone floors. The oldest part of the property is at the heart of the house where there is currently a living room, an oak paneled master suite and a family room. A rear extension; an annex with a music room; and a guest house in a former stable were added in the 1950s. Outside there is an enclosed garden, tennis court, pond and double garage. A moated siege castle is believed to have been built on the site in the 1150s by King Stephen. The Johnsons were spotted watching schools in Oxfordshire for their children Wilfred and Romy earlier this year, sparking speculation the former Prime Minister was planning to stand in his former seat of Henley in the next election. Mr Johnson won re-election as the Conservative candidate in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip earlier this month. Mr Johnson’s public relations team has been approached for comment. LEARN MORE The almost address Dulwich and Herne Hill, both in south-east London, were named as favorites when the Johnsons left Downing Street in September last year. In the same month, the couple put their Camberwell townhouse up for sale for 1.6million 400,000 more than they paid in July 2019 and would have bought a five-bedroom house in a sought-after street in Herne Hill . Herne Hill has popular schools and is half an hour’s drive from Westminster. The Other Oxfordshire House Mr Johnson still owns a home in Thame, a four-bedroom chocolate cottage with views over the open Oxfordshire countryside, just 25 minutes’ drive from his rumored new mansion. Johnsons four bedroom farmhouse in Thame / Move right The former prime minister bought the North Weston farm in Thame in 2003 with his then-wife Marina Wheeler for 640,000. It is now thought to be worth more than 1.25 million. Mr Johnson is believed to have mortgaged and rented the Thame house, along with a since-sold townhouse in Camberwell, to pay for renovations to his former flat at 11 Downing Street. Thame Farm was put up for rent for 4,250 a month last year. A lease for at least 12 months was agreed in May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/homesandproperty/celebrity-homes/boris-johnson-snaps-up-400yearold-party-pad-in-oxfordshire-b1071077.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related