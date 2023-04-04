Boris Johnson will agree to Parliament’s ban on Partygate in a bid to avoid a huge circus





According to a political commentator, Boris Johnson is likely to accept a verdict suggesting he recklessly misled Parliament on the party’s doorstep in a bid to avoid a by-election. MPs on the privileges committee have been investigating the ex-prime minister for 12 months, a reality that came to the fore when he was the subject of a televised interrogation on the matter. Speaking on GB News, Hope says there is a sense of inevitability on the matter, with Boris Johnson likely accepting being found guilty of wrongdoing. Although the former prime minister refuses to admit any wrongdoing, it is believed he will accept the conclusion to avoid a possible by-election. Boris Johnson is likely to accept he ‘recklessly misled Parliament’, says Christopher Hope Parliament / UK News Christopher Hope told Esther McVey and Philip Davies: That’s a pretty nuanced position. Essentially, Johnson denies knowingly misleading Parliament about these parties during the lockdown. What is clear to me by MP allies close to Johnson is that he will accept a verdict of reckless deception if that is where it ends. He recognizes that this is a political and not a judicial trial. It is clear from the questioning that the members of the committee feel that he should have known more about the parties than he did. The idea is that if he recklessly accepts rather than intentionally misleading Parliament, it means he will end up with a ban of less than 10 days. Boris Johnson said the investigation against him was ‘cynical stitched up’ Pennsylvania More than 10 days means Lindsay Hoyle could call a by-election, which would mean a huge circus given that Boris Johnson has a majority of 7,210 in the last election in South Ruislip. Also, what it would do to the Conservative Party. If MPs were to vote to ban Johnson from the Commons, perhaps ending his political career, I don’t know how party members would feel about it. It’s a very bad look for the Conservative Party, but it’s the landing zone where it could end up. MPs on the committee hinted towards the end of the questioning that they were heading for a decision by Parliament recklessly rather than deliberately misled. Sir Charles Walker asked him towards the end of the session: If it is not deliberate, is it possible that he was reckless, or slightly reckless, not to have warned your statements at home to the best of my knowledge or I really hope? It was the certainty of statements. Is it possible to accept that there was indeed a certain recklessness? Johnson replied: No. No one wants to be in a position where they mislead the house. The Privileges Committee, chaired by Labor great Harriet Harman, is examining whether the ex-Prime Minister has been in contempt of Parliament.

