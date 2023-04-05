Ofcom: Nadine Dorries’ interview with Boris Johnson didn’t break the rules





Ofcom said it investigated the show after receiving around 40 complaints about Friday Night with Nadine which aired on Talk TV on February 3, 2023. Those complaints alleged the program breached impartiality requirements by having the former Tory prime minister interviewed by one of its closest allies. However, Ofcom said on Monday it had decided it did not raise issues that warranted an investigation. READ MORE: Ofcom chief expertly explained why Tory MPs can host news programs It continues: Taking into account that the assessment dealt with matters of public interest relating to the issue of politicians acting as television and radio presenters, Ofcom has exceptionally decided to publish the reasons for its decision. In his reasoningthe watchdog said having Dorries as a host didn’t break the rules because her show is a weekly talk show and not strictly current affairs. He concluded that the appropriate impartiality rules applied, however, but that the comments from studio experts provided the required balance and that the show had not broken the rules. We considered that the alternative viewpoints, content and challenges were sufficiently reflected in this non-informative programme, and will not pursue it further, Ofcom said. However, Ofcom said it had launched a deeper investigation into a Saturday Morning show with Esther and Philip, which aired on GB News on March 11 and featured Tory MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies, also married, interviewing Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunter. The watchdog previously confirmed it was assessing complaints about the broadcast, but a wider investigation has now been launched. Were investigating whether it breached our rules requiring news and current affairs to be presented with due impartiality, Ofcom said. As part of this, we will review the programs’ compliance with our rules on politicians presenting programs, and whether this included a wide range of meaningful opinions relating to a matter of major political controversy or current public policy. The interview in question saw Hunt make undisputed claims such as nuclear is necessary because it is not possible to meet 100% of the UK’s energy needs from renewables. She also saw McVey say she wanted to talk about how I could help you lower taxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23431055.ofcom-nadine-dorriess-boris-johnson-interview-not-break-rules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related