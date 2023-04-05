Trump’s speech today – live: Trump hits out at judge and prosecutor as Melania is absent from speech after arrest





Donald Trump silent as he enters the courtroom before pleading not guilty to fraud

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

On a historic and unprecedented day for America, former President Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned in a Lower Manhattan courthouse on criminal charges related to a silent cash payment made to the star film adult Stormy Daniels.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 charges against him before Judge Juan Merchan shortly after 2:40 p.m., becoming the first current or former US president to be charged with a crime.

The felony charges against him relate to falsified business records. Mr Trump was flanked by police in court but was not handcuffed or placed in a jail cell, and no photos were taken.

Mr. Trump flew to New York on Monday aboard his Boeing 757 before spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan. After Tuesday’s hearing, he returned to his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., to deliver a prime-time speech to his supporters.

In a grievance-laden 20-minute speech, Mr Trump attacked Judge Merchans’ family as well as District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

MSNBC did not air the speech, and ABC News and CNN dropped the live stream before the former presidents’ remarks were completed.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1680658506Trump Attacks Judges’ Family, Calls Alvin Bragg a Criminal

Former President Donald Trump attacked the family judge presiding over his arraignment and District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a searing speech Tuesday after returning from his New York court appearance earlier in the day.

Mr. Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after pleading not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Eric Garcia has the whole story.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 02:35

1680657906MSNBC boycotts Trump’s fake Mar-a-Lago speech

During a chat segment, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said the network was not showing the full speech because it was essentially a campaign speech in which he repeated his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 02:25

1680657306Trump thanks family for support but doesn’t mention Melania’s no-show

Donald Trump thanked his family for their support in a speech just hours after being criminally charged in New York – but failed to mention his absent wife Melania.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 02:15

1680656766Stephen Colbert pays musical tribute to Trump impeachment

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 02:06

1680656639Ex-Trump aide calls remarks about judge ‘disgraceful’

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 02:03

1680656084

Trump spoke for about 20 minutes in a list of low-energy grievances and ended rather abruptly.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 01:54

1680656011

Donald Trump repeats resentments in his first speech since his arrest

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 01:53

1680655976

CNN cut the speech before Trump concluded.

ABC News cut much earlier.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 01:52

1680655769

Trump is applauded as he says Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg should be prosecuted for unlawfully leaking case details.

He then attacks Mr. Bragg’s wife and daughter, which doesn’t seem wise.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 01:49

1680655374

Trump jumps on topics that run the gamut from investigations into his actions, from Georgia to classified documents.

He didn’t spend much time on today’s arraignment.

Oliver O’Connell5 April 2023 01:42

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-indictment-today-live-b2313810.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related