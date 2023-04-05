Dueling protests in court as former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty





Supporters and critics gather outside Trump Tower 01:36

Former President Donald Trump has spent part of the past two days at his private Trump Tower residence, and supporters and critics gathered outside on Tuesday to make their voices heard.

Trump spent less than 24 hours in his 11,000 square foot penthouse, but it was a brief visit that sparked a lot of interest.

Anti-Trump protesters spent about 45 minutes outside Trump Tower before noon, elated that he was charged and charged, with a handful of Trump supporters on Fifth Avenue decrying it as a political witch hunt.

“And honestly, as New Yorkers, as New York resistance fighters, it feels good that New York is where he’s going to face criminal charges first,” one protester said.

“I tried to create an indictment against a former president and a presidential candidate, you know. It’s just a sad day in our country. Who wants to be president?” said a supporter.

“It’s really satisfying as a New Yorker to see him finally see the inside of a courtroom and face a judge like all the other criminals who are charged with a small or a large crime,” one protester said.

“There should be corruption beyond that. There shouldn’t be sexual allegations,” one supporter said.

There was still a Secret Service presence outside the 56th and Fifth Avenue skyscraper Saturday night after the arraignment, but the tower with its restaurants and Trump gift shops was open, and tourists stopped to take pictures and soak up the atmosphere of this unprecedented event. day.

“It’s just a monumental day. I just wanted to come see it and see all the police and all the barricades and everyone,” said Salt Lake City resident Sarah Phillips.

All the Secret Service and NYPD planning paid off; Trump was safely moved to the city and concerns about major protests did not materialize.

It should be noted that Trump’s condo at Trump Tower plays a role in a fraud case brought by New York State that will go to trial this fall. The attorney general alleges the former president lied about his square footage and value to inflate his net worth.

