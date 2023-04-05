Donald Trump’s Odds of Winning in 2024 Handed Boost





Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election have not been affected by his indictment, but rather his chances of returning to the White House have improved, the bookmakers have said.

According to Betfair, the former president’s chances of winning the Republican nomination have improved since charges were announced against him on Thursday, although Joe Biden remains the bookmakers’ favorite for another term in the White House.

It comes as Trump is expected to attend Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon to appear for arraignment, the first time the charges against him will be heard in public. This is the first time a former president has faced criminal charges in US history.

His indictment follows a vote in favor of the charges by a grand jury, which had heard testimony in recent weeks regarding allegations of silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances on his way out after speaking at a rally March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. The former president’s chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election have improved since his indictment. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney, was investigating Trump for his alleged involvement in the payments. Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, reportedly received $130,000 from Cohen to remain silent about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Cohen has previously said he was reimbursed by Trump.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly claimed the investigation of him was politically motivated, noting Bragg’s affiliation with the Democratic Party. The ex-president, who also denies having an affair with Daniels, called the case a “witch hunt” and a “false record”.

The former president is expected to plead not guilty to the charges, after vehemently denying any allegations against him in public. Although the charges have not been made public, they are believed to include at least one felony.

While the unprecedented case is likely to have a significant impact on the 2024 presidential election and Trump’s campaign, early signs suggest it has improved his political outlook so far.

A recent poll shows he has seen an increase in support among Republican voters in presidential primaries since he was indicted. His campaign said on Friday it had raised $4 million within 24 hours of the indictment being announced.

Now, Betfair’s odds of Trump winning the Republican nomination have risen from 5/6 to 4/5, meaning it considers a Trump victory more likely.

Meanwhile, the odds of Ron DeSantis receiving the nomination have dropped from 2 to 1 to 5 to 2, meaning he thinks the Florida governor has less of a chance than before of winning. DeSantis has not declared his candidacy, but is widely expected to run.

“Remarkably, Donald Trump has lost no support in the 2024 US election betting markets since his indictment was announced,” Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said. “In fact, he’s even gained support and improved his chances of being on the ballot in 2024.”

In a potential battle between Trump and DeSantis, “punters continue to side with Trump despite the news and it’s impacted Ron DeSantis’ chances of becoming the contender in the red corner,” Rosbottom added.

However, bookies still believe that in a head-to-head between Trump and Biden, America is likely to see a repeat of the US president’s success in 2020, with odds of Biden winning at 2-1 against Trump at 3-1. .

Rosbottom commented that Biden “remains the overwhelming frontrunner” for the Democratic nomination and “runs the main electoral market.”

Similarly, Ladbrokes, another betting company, puts odds of 7 to 4 for Biden, making him the most likely winner, followed by Trump at 11 to 4 and DeSantis at 7 to 2. This matches the latest poll. from Morning Consult, between March 31 and April 2, which puts Trump one point behind Biden with 42% and 41% of the vote, respectively, based on responses from 5,000 registered voters.

Trump has a knack for overcoming controversies that might otherwise have ended a political career, and in the 2016 election his polls improved after controversial interventions.

When Daniels first made public allegations about Trump in 2018, a Harris poll immediately after found support for the then president dropped 6% among women, but rose 3 points among men. . In a YouGov poll conducted in August of the same year, 55% of 1,500 people polled said the allegations were of very little importance to the nation, while the same proportion of Republican voters said they would have always voted the same way.

