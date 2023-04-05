Donald Trump prepares to surrender





Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in Manhattan today. Further down you can read about the latest developments and what to expect today.

I also want to dedicate part of today’s newsletter to the other three Trump criminal investigations, because at least one of them may prove more important than the Manhattan charges, both legally than political.

For what?

On the one hand, some legal experts view the Manhattan case with skepticism. Perhaps the closest analogy is the 2012 trial of John Edwards, the former Democratic presidential candidate, who was accused of breaking campaign finance law by hiding payments to cover up an affair. extra marital. Jurors acquitted Edwards of one charge and blocked the others, pointing out that many people are uncomfortable criminalizing scandals that revolve around consensual sex.

The political impact of sex scandals is also debatable. Trump has a long public history of cheating on his wives, as any New York tabloid reader knows. That didn’t stop him from being elected president any more than Bill Clinton’s reputation for infidelity stopped him from winning in 1992. Clinton also lied about an affair while he was president under oath, no less, but many Americans nevertheless believed he should remain in office. .

The case against Trump could of course turn out differently: he could be convicted. Even if he is, however, the charges don’t seem likely to change many voters’ views of Trump.

Two of the other three Trump investigations are somewhat different. They’re about democracy, not sex, and there’s already reason to believe they’re more politically threatening to him.

One of the two is a federal investigation into Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election, including his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The second involves those same efforts, but only in Georgia, where local prosecutors are examining his failed attempt to overturn the result. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will press charges in either case.

Both stem from Trump’s rejection of fundamental democratic principles that other leaders of both parties have long accepted that the loser of an election should concede; that politicians should not tell brazen and repeated lies; that violence is an unacceptable political tactic. Over the past few years, a small but crucial slice of voters who are otherwise sympathetic to the Republican Party have indicated they are uncomfortable with Trump’s attacks on democracy.

In 2020, he became just the fourth president in the past century to lose re-election, even as Republican candidates for Congress fared better than expected. Last year, Trump’s favorite candidates scored about five percentage points behind otherwise similar Republicans, my colleague Nate Cohn estimates. As a result, every Holocaust denier who ran to oversee elections in a battleground state last year lost.

An indictment and trial in either the Jan. 6 case or the Georgia case would again draw attention to Trump’s undemocratic behavior. Most of his supporters would likely stick with him, but the cases likely pose a greater risk to his standing with swing voters than a case about covering up a deal. And if polls were to show Trump clearly losing a hypothetical rematch with President Biden, some Republican primary voters could get nervous, hurting Trump in the primaries.

I do not predict this outcome or any other specific scenario. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Trump’s legal troubles and the 2024 election. I just want to remind you that while the focus will naturally be on the Manhattan case this week, Trump’s legal troubles are bigger than this one case.

Here is our overview of the other three cases, compiled by my colleague Ian Prasad Philbrick.

1. January 6

This is a federal investigation into Trump’s efforts to void the 2020 election. The investigation appears to focus on Trump’s role in the January 6 attack, attempts by him and his allies to recruiting fake presidential voters in key states, and on their fundraising from false allegations of voter fraud.

As a general rule, the Department of Justice tries to avoid taking actions that could influence the outcome of a campaign that has officially begun. (James Comey’s rejection of this tradition in the Hillary Clinton emails case was a major exception.) If Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing this Trump investigation, follows the tradition, Smith could make a announcement on whether to bring charges well before the end of this year.

He wants to settle things quickly. But we can’t say how fast, said my colleague Alan Feuer, who covered the case.

2. Georgia

After Trump lost the 2020 election, he pressured Georgia’s top election official for 11,780 votes, enough to overturn his loss. A grand jury investigating those efforts heard from 75 witnesses, including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham, and recommended that prosecutors charge multiple people with crimes. It’s unclear whether Trump is among them, as much of the grand juries’ report remains secret. But the president of the jury hinted that he was among them.

The charges could include attempted voter fraud and racketeering related to Trump’s involvement in a scheme to recruit fake presidential voters. Prosecutors will likely decide whether to charge someone by next month.

3. Government documents

The third case involving the handling of classified documents is probably less threatening to Trump, at least from a political standpoint. Many politicians, apparently including Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, have broken rules for handling classified documents. This is partly a reflection of what many experts see as the overclassification of documents, many of which contain mundane information.

Trump’s case, however, seems more extreme. He not only took hundreds of classified documents from the White House, but also repeatedly resisted returning many of them. The charges could include obstruction of justice for defying a subpoena. Smith is also overseeing this investigation, and the timing of a resolution remains unknown.

