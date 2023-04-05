The case for ignoring what happens to Donald Trump.





We sometimes forget that one of Donald Trump’s first official big lies was about the size of the crowd at his inauguration. At the time, it seemed like such a strange way to jump into a new era and it was incredible to see the president lying so blatantly, about something so verifiable, but here we were. He was lying, and we had to report the fact of the lies. Lies about crowd sizes at Trump events have been a staple of his public life ever since, including at last week’s rally in Waco, Texas. It’s awfully tempting to think he’ll keep going places and saying the wrong things as the number of people who show up to listen dwindles to a few remaining lawyers and Sean Hannity, but even if that’s happens, you better believe that Donald Trump will always tell us that he speaks in front of the most impressive crowd in the world, and they are crouched like tigers, ready to do his bidding at any moment.

Meanwhile, although New York police remain on heightened alert this week ahead of the former president’s impeachment on Tuesday and any other craziness he has planned after, early indications are that he is no doesn’t have the power to summon crowds the size of January 6 to its side. more. While he’s done a tremendous amount of fundraising work in the days since his indictment was announced ($4 million in the first 24 hours), it’s unclear if that translates into any real minions in the street, ready to light a match for him again. As Aymann Ismail reported on Monday, it is extremely difficult to predict the actions of uncoordinated angry extremists, but experts do not see many markers of a coordinated insurgency campaign, despite the televised threats they occur. Perhaps that’s why the former president has already decided to return the hell to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night in order to deliver a speech from there, a streamed address doesn’t have to reveal the size from the crowd, after all. And at Mar-a-Lago, the sets always suggest he’s a king.

It’s almost as if much like the ex-president himself, even Donald Trump’s most emboldened supporters now mostly exist in the frothy ether between Twitter and Truth Social, between Reddit and Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greenes . When asked to travel in corporeal time, in their real bodies, to the streets of New York City, where they might end up being held legally responsible for their actions, most of the zeal falls away. We can thank the January 6 committee and the prosecution of over 1,000 insurgents for the possibility that bodily, monetary and freedom-based liability may have been enough, this time, to deter another group of Trump supporters from triggering the violent protest which he repeated several times. has been asked of them in recent days.

So maybe in the days ahead, the rest of us would do well to consider that it’s finally time to heed the advice of the experts who have been warning us for years that the best thing to do with the American problem of Donald Trump is largely to put it aside. Either way, it’s worth remembering that indictments of political leaders happen every day; Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted several times, and no one thinks about it. Instead of showing up to stifle impeachment on Tuesday, maybe people should take care of more demanding democracy issues, like resoling their pumps and checking the air pressure in their tires. In other words, what if America had an indictment and an impeachment of Trump and no one showed up to deal with it? This could be proof of something really awesome. Indeed, it would highlight the inconvenient reality that Trump’s first indictment is hardly a shocking event; the fact that he thrived in a country with a justice system for many decades without being charged until April 2023 is the real aberration.

What is needed here, really, is the Ferberization of the former president. you say good night nicely; you let him scream; you let him cry a little more each day before you come in to reassure him. And hop ! Seven days later, you’re no longer trapped in a hostage situation with someone who has no teeth and can put their own foot in their mouth. We could all do with less obligation to keep Donald Trump in our lives. In time, he’ll stop crying, I swear.

Moreover, as several observers have shrewdly pointed out, in addition to this week being a holy week for indictments, it is actually a holy week in many faiths and a chance for the faithful to decide whether they want to look up to the sky or towards Manhattan. AD office for purpose and meaning. If we can agree that letting the former president shout it out while we all get on with our lives is the real game here, then what better time to make a molehill of a molehill than his New York appearance.

Finally, if we finally accept de Ferberize the former president, we might be able to put an end to the senseless horse racing coverage about whether the prospect of criminal liability is good or bad for his electoral chances, which we are certainly already doing, even before knowing the true gravity of the crimes for which he is charged. Because the first rule of the Ferber Club? We do not care. (Really, no one cares about your Ferber process. They’re all the same.) We were barely halfway through the current presidency, indeed, Trump’s early announcement that he’s running for president again could be mainly for self-protection purposes anyway.

In any case, 60% of Americans approve of the indictment, and according to a new poll, its favorable and unfavorable numbers have actually not changed much since it occurred. In other words, America as a whole seems more and more inclined to let the former president shout it, for longer and longer intervals, more and more frequently, no matter how loudly the a few sad and persistent members of his crowd are crying out for fairness (mostly on the internet). ).

None of this means the danger is over, by the way. If anything, the fact that Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence and the people who would be better served by finally pushing the former president under the metaphorical bus are still using this moment to foster distrust of the justice system signals that even if we let Trump wiggle and groan, there are others ready and willing to occupy the cradle he left. That should be the real focus of our attention, but instead, we’re still training our cameras on the former president’s motorcade as he leaves his Florida home for New York on the eve of his charge.

Yet the lesson this week has to be that the thing we never thought possible is happening: they could launch an insurrection and it’s ultimately too expensive, too risky, and too boring to show up. That’s reason enough to finally try to get away from watching. There’s never been such a big crowd at the start and watching a small crowd get smaller is nothing new.

