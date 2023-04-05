Trump pleads not guilty to New York charges : NPR





Former President Donald Trump sits with his defense team in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump was charged in an unsealed indictment on Tuesday with 34 counts of first degree falsifying business records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The criminal charges, a historic first against a sitting or former president, are the culmination of an investigation into silent payments Trump made before the 2016 election to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

Trump and his allies called the accusations politically motivated.

The charges were made public days after a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump.

“Under New York State law, falsifying business records with intent to defraud, intent to conceal another crime is a felony,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. at a press conference after Trump’s impeachment. “That’s exactly what this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York State, no matter who you are. We can’t not normalize and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

Trump was seen entering a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment at 2:28 p.m. ET and left the courtroom at 3:25 p.m. Trump was not handcuffed when he entered the room and did not speak when he left. Trump was seen in photos sitting at the defendant’s table in the courtroom, between his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Susan Necheles. New York policemen stood behind the table.

“Today’s unsealing of the indictment shows that the rule of law is dead in this country,” Tacopina said outside the courthouse. “If this man’s name were not Donald J. Trump, there is no scenario where we would all be here today.”

The context of the case

The charges allege that beginning in mid-2015, Trump orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election. They allegedly identified and purchased negative allegations about him to suppress their post to improve his electoral prospects. In doing so, they allegedly violated election laws and made false entries in the business records of various entities in New York. They also allegedly took actions that distorted, for tax purposes, the true nature of the payments made under the scheme.

The charges also allege that around October or November 2015, the owner of the National Inquirer tabloid learned that a former Trump tower doorman was trying to sell information regarding a child Trump allegedly fathered out of wedlock. Under the direction of the owner, his publishing company negotiated and signed a deal to pay the former doorman $30,000 to acquire exclusive rights to the story. The company would then have falsely characterized this payment in its records. He bought the information from the former doorman without fully investigating his claims and later concluded that it was not true, but the owner ordered the deal to take place due to his agreement with Trump and his attorney. .

The indictment includes a separate payment of $150,000 to another woman who allegedly had an intimate relationship with Trump. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal is not named in the charges, but she has spoken openly about the experience in interviews.

The case against Trump stems from a 2018 guilty plea by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, who admitted to making illegal campaign contributions in the form of buying women’s silence about their relationships alleged with Trump. He said in 2016 he paid $130,000 to silence Daniels, who claimed he had an affair with Trump.

Cohen got the money from a home equity line of credit. He has arranged to be reimbursed over the next year by Trump.

The monthly checks, totaling $420,000, were identified as a “provision” payment for Cohen. Some were from the Trump Trust, but others were signed by Trump himself, according to what Cohen said was his personal account. Falsifying business records could be a crime under New York law, if done as part of another crime, such as a campaign finance violation. Cohen said he even discussed checks with Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump and his allies have questioned Cohen’s credibility. But at his press conference, DA Bragg said his investigators had obtained text messages, emails, contemporaneous phone records and testimonies of several witness details that would emerge at trial.

The next court date is December 4. The prosecution said it hoped to have a trial in January 2024; the defense requested spring 2024.

Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican presidential field ahead of the November 2024 election.

