‘Love matters’: Khushbu digs in Pak as Imran Khan wears bulletproof helmet | Latest India News





BJP’s Khushbu Sundar shared the video of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan entering the court wearing a bulletproof helmet and looked at the situation in the neighboring country. “Just to remind, we became free at the same time,” the BJP leader wrote, adding, “What matters are the fundamental principles the nation is built on – love not hate!” Video of Imran Khan wearing a black balaclava-like bulletproof helmet has gone viral.

Sharing video of Imran Khan’s bulletproof helmet. BJP’s Khushbu Sundar said: “Saare Jahan se achha…”

Responding to Khushbu’s love-hate tweet. DMK’s Saravanan Annadurai asked, “Who are you giving this advice to? Guesses, friends…” “Sad, you can’t read the difference between a simple statement and advice! Alas! Your hatred towards someone blinds you my friend to understand that,” Khushbu replied.

The bulletproof helmet the BJP leader called a bucket was part of Imran Khan’s elaborate security arrangement on Tuesday as the former Pakistani prime minister suffered a life-threatening attack in November 2022 during a a rally in Wazirabad. Imran Khan’s presence was made compulsory in court on Tuesday. Security guards waved bulletproof shields around him as he walked with his head protected inside the helmet. Imran Khan has been released on bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court in three cases.

The video became the butt of jokes on social media, with users comparing Imran Khan’s action to his famous “aapne ghabrana nahi hai” statement.

Recently, Imran Khan explained that he was still struggling with the damage caused by the November attack. He said he still couldn’t walk properly and had no proper feeling in his right foot.

