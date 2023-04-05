Donald Trump indictment unsealed: 34 counts exposed, Trump pleads not guilty at impeachment hearing





NEW YORK – A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, faced a 34-count indictment on Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.

The arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom, while largely procedural in nature, was nonetheless a stunning — and humiliating — sight for the former president, bringing him face to face with prosecutors who were squarely accused of criminal conduct and paving the way for a possible criminal trial in the city where he rose to fame decades ago.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a courthouse in Manhattan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York City.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The indictment centers on allegations that Trump sought to illegally influence the 2016 election by arranging payments to silence allegations he feared would hurt his candidacy.

It includes 34 counts of forged business documents for checks Trump sent to his personal attorney and problem-solver to reimburse him for his role in paying a porn actor who said he had extramarital sex with him. Trump years earlier.

“Defendant Donald J. Trump falsified New York City business records to conceal an unlawful conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws,” said Assistant District Attorney Christopher Conroy.

Trump, somber and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, declared ‘not guilty’ in a firm voice as a judge warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could ignite or cause civil unrest.

In total, the ever-verbose Trump, who for weeks before Tuesday’s impeachment had assaulted the case against him as political persecution, uttered just 10 words – although he seemed to be watching for a while. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor who brought the case.

As he returned to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, where he gave a prime-time speech to hundreds of supporters, Trump again protested his innocence and claimed on his Truth Social platform that “The hearing was shocking to many in that they had no ‘surprises’, and therefore no business.”

In his speech, Trump again lambasted the prosecution and attacked in bitter terms the prosecutor and judge presiding over the case, despite having been reprimanded hours earlier for inflammatory rhetoric.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., after being arraigned earlier in the day in New York.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In a sign of his worsening legal troubles, Trump also steered his speech toward a broadside against a separate Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

“I never thought something like this could happen in America,” Trump said of the New York indictment. “This bogus case was only brought to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately.”

The crowd at Mar-a-Lago included supporters like failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and his longtime ally Roger Stone. Trump’s wife, Melania, was not present.

The indictment amounts to a remarkable record for Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings.

READ TRUMP’S ACCUSATION HERE

It shows how even as Trump seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024, he is shadowed by investigations related to his behavior in the previous two elections, with prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington examining efforts by Trump and his allies to quash the 2020 presidential election. These investigations, along with a separate Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of classified documents, could produce even more charges.

In the New York case, each count of falsifying business documents, a felony, carries a sentence of up to four years in prison – although it is not clear whether a judge would impose jail time if Trump is found guilty. The next court date is Dec. 4 — two months before Republicans begin their nomination process in earnest — and Trump is expected to appear again.

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running or winning the presidency in 2024.

The impeachment also deepened Trump’s rhetoric on the case, with prosecutors at one point handing printouts of his social media posts to the judge and defense attorneys as Trump looked on. Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan did not impose a gag order but told Trump’s lawyers to urge him to refrain from posting messages that could encourage unrest.

WATCH: The latest on Trump’s indictment

The outline of the case has long been known, but the indictment contains new details about a scheme that prosecutors say began months after he ran in 2015 as his celebrity past clashed. to his presidential ambitions.

Although prosecutors have expressed confidence in the case, a conviction is not a sure thing given the legal complexity of the allegations, the application of state election laws to a federal election and prosecutors’ likely confidence in a key witness, former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to making false statements.

It focuses on payments to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had extramarital sex with Trump years earlier, as well as a doorman at Trump Tower who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged the former president was out of wedlock.

“It’s not just one payment. It’s 34 false statements and business documents that concealed criminal behavior,” Bragg told reporters, when asked how the three separate alleged payments were related.

The 34 counts against Trump are tied to a series of checks that were sent to Trump’s personal attorney and problem solver, Michael Cohen, to reimburse him for his role in reimbursing Daniels.

Those payments, made over 12 months, were recorded in various internal company documents as being for a legal warrant that prosecutors said did not exist. Cohen testified before the grand jury.

Nine of those monthly checks were paid into Trump’s personal accounts, but records about them were kept in the Trump Organization’s data system.

READ THE STATEMENT OF FACTS HERE

Prosecutors allege the first instance of Trump directing silent money payments occurred in the fall of 2015, when a former Trump Tower doorman was trying to sell information about an alleged out-of-wedlock child fathered by Trump.

David Pecker, a friend of Trump and publisher of the National Enquirer, paid the gatekeeper $30,000 to acquire the exclusive rights to the story, under a deal to protect Trump during his presidential campaign, the indictment alleges. . Pecker’s company later determined that the doorman’s story was false, but allegedly enforced doorman’s confidentiality at Cohen’s request until after Election Day.

Trump denies having sexual affairs with Daniels and McDougal and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

After his impeachment, Trump was returning to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, for a prime-time speech to campaign supporters. At least 500 high-profile supporters have been invited, and some of the most pro-Trump congressional Republicans are expected to attend.

The day’s schedule, with its striking mix of elements from the legal and political calendar, represents the new split-screen reality for Trump as he submits to the harsh demands of the US criminal justice system while projecting an aura of defiance and victimization at celebratory campaign events.

Dressed in his dark suit and red tie, Trump turned and waved to the crowd outside the building before heading inside to be fingerprinted and processed. He arrived in court in an eight-car motorcade from Trump Tower, communicating his anger at the process in real time.

“On the way to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse,” he posted on his Truth Social platform. “This sounds so SURREAL – WOW they are going to ARREST ME. I can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

WATCH: Eye reporter Joe Torres was inside the courtroom during Donald Trump’s indictment

Afterwards, Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, told reporters it was a “sad day for the country.”

“You wouldn’t expect that to happen to someone who was president of the United States,” he said.

New York police have said they are ready for large demonstrations by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three other ongoing investigations are politically motivated and aim to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. However, reporters often outnumbered protesters.

MORE: Trump supporters and haters face New York court appearance

Protesters argue at Collect Pond Park across from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Trump, a former reality TV star, promoted the narrative to his political advantage, saying he had raised more than $8 million in the days following the indictment for “hunting to witches”. His campaign issued a fundraising request titled ‘My last email before arrest’ and he repeatedly attacked Bragg, incited his supporters to protest and claimed without evidence that the judge presiding over the case ‘hates me – what his own lawyer said is not true.

WATCH: Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger continues impeachment coverage from Trump Tower.

___

Tucker and Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Jill Colvin, Bobby Caina Calvan, Larry Neumeister, Karen Matthews, Larry Fleisher, Deepti Hajela, Julie Walker, Ted Shaffrey, David R. Martin, Joe Frederick and Robert Bumsted in New York and Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

