Imran Khan enters court with bulletproof ‘bucket’ on head, leaves internet in splits





The court extended Imran Khan’s bail until April 13. (Picture: Twitter)

The former prime minister, who was attacked last year in Wazirabad during a political rally, entered the courtroom under tight security

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan appeared in an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday to seek bail in three cases filed against him in connection with clashes between his supporters and police outside his residence in Lahore last month.

The court extended Imran Khan’s bail until April 13.

The former prime minister, who was attacked last year in Wazirabad during a political rally, entered the Lahore courtroom under tight security.

In the video posted by the PTI to its Twitter handle, Khan was seen wearing a bulletproof helmet which resembled the black balaclava pulled over the head of a death row inmate before being hanged while security guards held on bulletproof shields around him for protection, Geo News reported.

A man was seen guiding Imran Khan to court as he cannot see through the gap in the bulletproof helmet.

The head of the PTI was injured on November 3 last year when shots were fired by a gunman at Khan’s container-mounted truck in an assassination attempt during a speech at the an election rally in Wazirabad, Punjab.

At the last hearing, the court had ordered the head of the PTI to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and to also join the police investigation of the cases.

Police have registered the cases against Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking police teams and setting fire to official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence here.

In addition to Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, offenses under various sections of the Pakistani Penal Code have been included in the FIRs.

Imran Khan’s bulletproof helmet leaves the internet in parts

A Twitterati mocked Imran Khan’s bulletproof helmet as a bucket for the safety of his head.

Another user compared the Khans helmet with electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello who is best known for wearing a big marshmallow helmet on his head.

The clashes that erupted outside Khans Zaman Park residence were the result of a police operation to enforce an arrest warrant issued by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state custodian called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Khan had repeatedly failed to attend the hearings, which led to the issuance of the warrant against him.

