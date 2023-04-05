Former President Donald Trump arrested on criminal charges – The Hollywood Reporter





Call it the Perp Walk of the Century.

Donald Trump made history on Tuesday by becoming the first former US president to be indicted on criminal charges, over an alleged silent payment of $130,000 allegedly made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels days before his victory in the 2016 elections.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. PT, Trump, 76, emerged from his residence and headquarters at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan. He raised his right fist in a gesture of defiance, then waved at the gathered crowd and the press; a Trump Tower doorman in a tuxedo stood behind him, watching in disbelief.

Trump then boarded a waiting vehicle and, accompanied by an armada of black Chevrolet SUVs and NYPD squad cars, set off on the 4-mile journey from downtown to Manhattan. Criminal Courts Building at 100 Center St.

In the hours leading up to his appearance, hundreds of protesters, both for and against Trump, and onlookers had gathered in a park across from the courthouse — certainly not the first media circus to break out around the former reality TV star, but one with heavy new implications as Trump faces more than two dozen felony charges, including falsifying business records.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a vocal Trump ally whose Sunday profile on 60 Minutes led to calls for a boycott of the venerable CBS news program — gave a speech at this park, her words being mostly drowned out by horns and chants led by anti-Trump protesters.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the courthouse,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media founded in 2021. STOP. I can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Surrounded by a phalanx of Secret Service agents, Trump exited his vehicle at 1:23 p.m. and disappeared into the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to face arrest and treatment on the seventh floor of the building. According to media reports, he was then electronically fingerprinted, but he did not sit down for a photo ID, nor was he placed in a holding cell before appearing before a judge to face an indictment.

At 11:30 a.m. PT, a stern-faced Trump emerged from the swinging doors to appear before Judge Juan Merchan, 61, a 15-year veteran of the bench overseeing the case. Trump had probably just seen the contents of the indictment against him for the first time.

Mercan also presided over a 2022 tax evasion case against the Trump Organization, which resulted in two Trump-owned business entities being convicted of 17 counts of tax evasion and falsifying business records and ordered to pay the maximum penalty of $1.61 million. Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced by Merchan to five months for his crimes related to the case.

Trump made no remarks to reporters, as some had expected, when he entered the courtroom, where only stationary cameras were allowed. Electronic devices such as smartphones were also barred from access. Inside, Trump faced all 34 charges in the newly unsealed indictment, as detailed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, 49, who is leading the investigation. Trump pleaded not guilty.

The indictment lists 34 counts of accounting fraud related to Trump’s 2017 reimbursement to former repairman and attorney-turned-whistleblower Michael D. Cohen, which were listed as for legal services – and not, as Cohen now alleges, payments to ensure Daniels’ silence. Bragg also suggested that the alleged deception was done for tax evasion purposes.

After flying back to his Mar-a-Lago Club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump – greeted by chants of “USA! United States” of supporters – gave a speech to a crowd that included his adult children Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump, along with their wives. Also in attendance were Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Greene of Georgia, who had also traveled from New York. Former first lady Melania Trump was not present.

The speech — broadcast live by CNN and Fox News but not by MSNBC, or any of the big three networks — didn’t quite last 30 minutes, short by Trump’s standards. Despite being warned in court by Mercan to be careful what he says about Bragg in public, Trump had some tough rhetoric for the prosecutor.

He rattled off a long list of perceived grievances and slights. His angst words were for Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago – just one of many legal battles, including the most serious related to his various attempts to quash the results of the 2020 elections in Georgia and at the national level, he is currently facing.

Trump then turned to Judge Merchan, calling him “a judge who hates Trump with a wife and family who hate Trump,” before abruptly ending the speech and leaving the podium.

