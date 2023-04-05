Relief for Imran Khan again as Lahore ATC approves bail in three cases





Security personnel use bulletproof shields to protect former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the High Court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. AFP

LAHORE: In another relief for Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has accepted the former prime minister’s bail request in three vandalism-related cases , the attack on the police and the murder of Zille Shah.

These cases were filed against the head of the PTI at the Hippodrome Police Station under counter-terrorism, aiding and abetting provisions.

At the previous hearing on March 25, the ATC had granted Khan bail in all three cases till today (April 4) in return for bails of Rs 100,000 in each case, while ordering the former Prime Minister to be part of the investigation and not to miss any court date.

Instead of appearing at today’s hearing, the PTI leader originally entered a plea of ​​exemption. The plea said Khan was present in the provincial capital but could not show up for security reasons.

However, the court ordered Khan to appear before 11 a.m. otherwise he would decide on his plea for temporary release according to law.

“Those who appear in court will be relieved,” remarked the judge. He said that the head of the PTI had not even presented the bonds against his bail granted at the previous hearing.

After the court order, ATC security was enhanced with jamming vehicles available at the site.

Meanwhile, Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, also filed a plea for security arrangements in court for the appearance of the PTI leader. The plea submitted to the court of an administrative judge demanded ironclad security from Khan because the court premises were not secure.

Following the court order, Khan appeared in court in person under tight security.

The former prime minister faces more than 140 cases of terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy registered against him in the past 11 months by the PMLN-led coalition government.

On March 25, the former prime minister wrote in his petition asking for bail that he wanted to be involved in the investigation but feared being arrested by the police.

The ATC had granted Khan a bail bond of 100,000 rupees in each case, ordering him to assist in the investigation and not to absent himself from any court dates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1057227-relief-for-imran-khan-again-as-lahore-atc-approves-bail-in-three-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related