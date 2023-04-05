Trump arrested in New York, becomes first president to face charges – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump made history again and again on Tuesday afternoon. The first president ever indicted became the first to be arrested, the first indicted and the first to plead not guilty to 34 separate counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan courtroom. By Tuesday evening, he was back to his day job: running to be, once again, President of the United States – a campaign that will now be led by a man fighting for his freedom in court.

Trump’s arrest comes five days after a grand jury voted to indict him last Thursday on a series of charges related to allegations he arranged a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the election. of 2016, then would have fraudulently tried to conceal it.

Trump flew from Mar-a-Lago to New York on Monday in preparation for his arrest and waved his supporters as they exited the motorcade to enter the courthouse on Tuesday. “Heading to Lower Manhattan, Courthouse,” Trump posted to Truth Social before arriving. “This sounds so SURREAL – WOW they are going to ARREST ME. I can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Rolling Stone reported on Monday that Trump wanted to turn his booking into a show, opting for it to happen in Manhattan in broad daylight rather than at night or via video. He also wanted a perp walk. “He’s kind of like Jesus Christ,” a source close to Trump’s legal team said. “He’s like, ‘I’m absorbing all this pain from everywhere from everywhere so you don’t have to. “”

The optics, however, weren’t great. Trump was visible to the public for a few seconds as he walked from the car to the courthouse, and he displayed a exhausted expression throughout his arraignment, which began around 2:30 p.m. ET. He was accompanied by his legal team, including Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and recent addition Todd Blanche. The prosecution did not ask for a gag order to be imposed on Trump, and Judge Juan Merchan said he would not have granted one had they done so. Merchan, who Trump attacked on Truth Social before the arrest, warned both sides against inflammatory social media activity. “I would encourage lawyers on both sides … to avoid making statements that incite violence or create civil unrest,” he said. Editor’s Choice

The arrest came amid a tense scene outside the courthouse, with Trump supporters and opponents converging to demonstrate earlier on Tuesday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) fled her own protest as anti-Trump protesters yelled at her as she tried to speak through a megaphone. The frenzy had died down by the time Trump surrendered, though many media, law enforcement and onlookers remained in the area as the impeachment continued into the late afternoon.

Trump ultimately pleaded not guilty himself, rather than through his attorneys. He returned to Florida barely an hour after leaving the courtroom, and hours later gave a bizarre Mar-a-Lago speech hours later in which he struggled to defend himself. against multiple ongoing investigations that could result in more indictments against the former president.

Trump’s indictment reignites controversy over his efforts, in the final days of the 2016 presidential race, to quash disclosure of an alleged affair with Daniels that began at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 and lasted until 2007. Trump’s efforts to reimburse his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, for payment to Daniels under a bogus agency contract constituted a crime of falsifying business records, according to the prosecutors.

The incident has already resulted in a criminal conviction. Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2018 for making the payment to Daniels through a Delaware shell company, Essential Consultants, shortly before the election. Cohen said he made the $130,000 payment, funded by an equity loan from his own home, to spare the campaign – already rocked by the Access Hollywood tape release – another sordid scandal in the home stretch of the presidential race. The Trump Organization reimbursed and rewarded Cohen with a monthly retainer of $35,000, ultimately totaling $420,000, which it charged as legal fees. Related

The 16-page indictment against Trump was released shortly after he left the courthouse. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office also released a 13-page statement of facts summarizing the case. “We allege that Donald Trump and his associates repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal harmful information and illegal activities from American voters,” his office wrote. Bragg spoke to the media later on Tuesday. “These are felony crimes in New York State no matter who you are,” he said. “We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

The indictment and statement of facts portray Trump as in command of the scheme to pay Daniels off. He even alleges that Trump duplicitously sought to delay the payment in hopes of pushing back election day and reneging on the deal with Daniels “because then it wouldn’t matter. if the story became public”.

The document alleges that Cohen, before making the payment, “confirmed with the defendant [Trump] that the defendant would reimburse him. And it describes how Trump and Cohen “met in the Oval Office” in February 2017 to confirm the fraudulent “reimbursement arrangement.”

The Trump Organization put Cohen under warrant, counted as legal work, but the statement of facts points out that Cohen “was not paid for legal services” and that Trump himself “had falsified business records of its entities to disguise its own and those of others”. criminal behavior. »

We allege that Donald Trump and his associates repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal harmful information and illegal activity from American voters. Read more about the statement of facts: https://t.co/j6QJTdpWk6

— Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) April 4, 2023

Trump has long tried to sidestep responsibility for the payment. He publicly insisted that he had no affair with Daniels, was unaware of any payments, and never ordered Cohen to do anything. illegal. Trump Justice Department appointees have attempted to remove references to the president’s role from court documents prepared for the Cohen criminal case, according to a memoir by former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Attorney General Bill Barr even pressured prosecutors on the case and ordered DOJ officials to draft a memo with potential challenges, despite Cohen’s guilty plea and sentencing.

The case seemed dead. A federal investigation into the case was reportedly stalled in early 2021, but Bragg’s election as Manhattan district attorney in November of that year sparked a new review of the facts under New York law. Earlier this year, Bragg assembled a grand jury and began presenting evidence that led to the indictment of the former president. “I bring cases when they’re ready,” Bragg explained on Tuesday. “After conducting a rigorous and thorough investigation, the case was ready to be brought. And it was brought.

Trump wasted no time in attacking Bragg as news of the impending indictment began to trickle in. On his Truth Social account, he lambasted the “CORRUPTED AND HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS’ OFFICE… WHOSE HEAD IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS” for pursuing the charges which he said were based on “AN OLD AND FULLY DEBUNKED (BY MANY OTHER ATTORNEYS!) FAIRY TALE.” (Liberal financier George Soros — a favorite right-wing bogeyman — donated money to Color Of Change PAC, a progressive group that backed Bragg’s 2021 campaign.)

The night before his arrest, Trump railed against Truth Social, saying Bragg should “TELL HIM.” He continued to rant on social media Tuesday morning, and again after leaving the courthouse. Trump’s social media posts on the eve of his arrest included suggestions that violence might be the only way to defend him, and a warning of “death and destruction” should he be charged. He also posted and deleted an image of himself wielding a baseball bat alongside an image of Bragg, who has received at least one death threat since Trump put him in the crosshairs.

Trump’s constant appeals to the court of public opinion are part of a strategy to use the infamy of his indictment to galvanize his political supporters. It seems to work. Republican politicians defended him in droves, his polls soared to new heights over the weekend and on Monday his team bragged about having raised $7 million as a result of the indictment. . Rolling Stone reported later Monday that his team was ready to put his picture on the merchandise. They did on Tuesday, but with a fake image that made Trump look 6’5″.

It’s not yet clear how Trump will respond, legally, to the charges, but he’s already hinted at a few strategies for challenging the case against him. He claimed on Truth Social that he “relyed on an attorney to resolve this extortion of me,” a signal that his legal strategy may again include an “attorney’s advice” defense. The defense, which Trump first suggested in 2018, argues he did not intend to commit a crime because his actions were the result of a bona fide reliance on his attorney’s advice, Cohen.

Rolling Stone reported last month that some Trump advisers urged him to try to convince a jury that the effort to buy Daniels’ silence was primarily to spare Trump’s marriage the embarrassment of an alleged affair rather than to protect his campaign. Rolling Stone also reported – perhaps not unrelated – that Trump’s legal team told him to prepare to lose the case and that an appeal will be required. Tendency

Regardless of his approach to the charges in New York, Bragg’s bold move to bring them could open the legal floodgates against the former president. He is also currently under investigation in Georgia for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, as well as by a federal special prosecutor investigating Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and his actions on the eve of the January 6 uprising.

Victoria Bekiempis and Adam Rawnsley contributed to this report.

