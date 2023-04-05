Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases





File photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo credit: AP

In immense relief, embattled former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was released on bail by a Lahore anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in three cases, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan’s bail has been extended until April 13 in three terrorism cases registered against him.

The Zille Shah murder case, arson and interference in state affairs are three cases in which the PTI chairman appeared in court to seek bail. Under anti-terrorism and aiding and abetting laws, multiple charges have been filed against the PTI chief at the Race Course police station, Geo News reported.

Mr Khan entered the ATC under tight security because the judges had appeared in person to appeal a bail extension as a condition of his release on bail.

As part of the clashes between PTI members and the police which took place during an operation to apprehend Mr Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case, the Lahore police had filed these three files against Mr Khan .

According to Geo News, Mr. Khan is currently dealing with more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy that the PMLN-led coalition government has registered against him over the past 11 months.

Earlier in March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protection bond to Imran Khan in the same case and ordered him to apply to the competent court in the matter. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who arrived in court, wrote in his motion for bail that he wanted to be involved in the investigation but feared police arrest, the report said. The News International.

Mr Khan had been released on bail by the ATC on the condition that he post bonds of PKR 100,000 in each case, cooperate with the investigation and appear at all scheduled hearings.

