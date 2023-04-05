Here’s what we know about the 34 crimes Donald Trump faces





Trump faces 34 charges related to silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump was arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, an unprecedented hearing for a former commander-in-chief.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his attorneys have said they intend to file a motion to have the case dismissed before it can go to trial.

The investigation examines the six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The two say they had sex with married Trump years before he entered politics. Trump denies having had a sexual affair with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.

Criminal charges vs misdemeanors

The 34 charges against Trump were for first-degree falsification of business records. A first degree charge of falsifying business documents is considered a felony and is considered more serious than a second degree charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Felonies are more serious charges than misdemeanors and usually carry much heavier penalties at sentencing. Sentences for the felony typically include at least a year in prison, although it’s unclear whether Trump would serve time in prison if convicted.

According to the website of New York attorney Jeremy Saland, which is unrelated to the Trump case, charges of criminal fraud in business records can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Even if Trump is found guilty of one of the charges, it does not affect his eligibility for the presidency in 2024. A person can run for or hold the office of president if they meet the conditions set out in the Constitution, according to the auditors. facts from VERIFY.

Article 2 of the Constitution lists only three qualifications for the presidency:

Applicant must be at least 35 years of age Applicant must be a natural-born citizen Applicant must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.

There is no mention of criminal charges of any kind as disqualifying someone from running or being president in the Constitution.

What’s the case against Trump?

The indictment against Donald Trump is a 16-page document, setting out 34 charges that appear remarkably similar.

The 34 counts are first-degree charges of falsifying business records. The document states that between February 14 and December 5, 2017, the defendant in this Trump case made a false entry in the Trump Organization’s business records.

The specific charge alleges that the false entry was made “with the intent to defraud and the intent to commit another crime and to aid and conceal its commission.”

Trump was the president of the United States at the time when he allegedly falsified business records, a fact that could complicate prosecutors’ legal case.

Judges have in the past ruled that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime, and it’s unclear whether that applies to Trump’s private business dealings.

The issue is particularly thorny because Trump stood up to centuries of precedent and didn’t step back from his sprawling organization while he was president, instead stepping back while family members ran the Trump Organization in his stead and often conducted official White House business at his Mar-a-Lago compound.

The indictment was not, as originally intended, a “talking indictment”, which lays out the theory of the case that prosecutors have constructed.

Many indictments, including Trump’s indictment, are essentially a list of charges, with no details of the alleged crimes included. But a telling indictment, an unofficial term often used in court records, allows prosecutors to explain how they determined each charge and what evidence they have to support them.

However, the prosecutor’s office also released a 13-page statement of facts alongside the indictment, which outlines the case in more detail. This document alleges that the silent payments were made for the purpose of influencing the 2016 election.

“From August 2015 to December 2017, (Trump) orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 presidential election by identifying and buying negative information about him to suppress his publication and benefit defendants’ electoral prospects “, alleges the document.

Essentially, the statement of facts confirms previous reports about Trump’s relationship with Daniels and with an attorney who went to jail on a related charge.

Before the 2016 election, Trump ordered his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, to pay porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in return for her keeping quiet about an alleged affair she allegedly had with Trump. He ordered Cohen to make a similar payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and a doorman at Trump Tower who claimed to know a child Trump had out of wedlock, according to the document.

In 2017, after winning the election, Trump began reimbursing Cohen through payments for “legal services” he provided to the former president. Those payments, made through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, used money belonging to the Trump Organization, prosecutors say.

However, Cohen later pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution to Daniels as part of the fraud.

“Each check was processed by the Trump Organization, and each check was disguised as payment for legal services rendered during a given month of 2017 pursuant to an agency agreement,” the statement of facts states. “The payment records, kept and maintained by the Trump Organization, were false New York business records. In truth, there was no retainer agreement and (Cohen) was not paid for the services legal cases rendered in 2017.”

It is unclear when Trump will stand trial in this case. The next hearing in the case has been set for December 2023, with a tentative trial start date of January 2024. But high-profile court cases often have multiple lawsuits and delays. And Trump himself is running for president again in 2024, which means the case will likely clash with the primary season and possibly the November 2024 general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

