Arrest of Donald Trump: celebrities react, Hollywood celebrates





Following Donald Trump’s arrest on Tuesday, many celebrities took to Twitter to express their joy at the historic moment.

The former president’s indictment in Lower Manhattan is tied to his involvement in a ‘hush money’ scheme associated with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg investigated Trump’s payment of $130,000 to Daniels to keep quiet about his alleged affair with the former president. Michael Cohen advanced the payment to Daniels in 2016, which led to falsified business documents and a false reflection of the Trump Organization’s repayment of the payment. Although “silent money” payments are not criminal offenses, the manner in which the transaction was carried out was found to be a misdemeanor, which later led to Trump’s arrest.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel was quick to poke fun at Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, tweeting a photo of him with the caption, “When all your dads end up in jail.” Kushner’s father, real estate developer and disbarred attorney Charles Kushner, was sentenced to two years in prison in the early 2000s for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.

‘Community’ actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted: ‘Isn’t it BIG! Thanks @ManhattanDA! Thanks NYC! I have to say it was *the chef’s kiss* that he was arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he owned! We ALL laugh at you @realDonaldTrump! & it’s not a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves that NO ONE is above the law!

It’s not BIG! Thanks @ManhattanDA! Thanks NYC!

I must say his *bosses kiss* that he was arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he belonged!

We ALL laugh at you @realDonaldTrump!

& it’s not a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves that NO ONE is above the law! pic.twitter.com/PkBsMa5EjE

— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 4, 2023

Meghan McCain, however, seemed to believe the press surrounding the impeachment would help Trump’s re-election campaign. She tweeted “You all help her. Martyrize him. And probably re-elect him” with a GIF of Russell Crowe from “Gladiator”.

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton tweeted the question “So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s also a ‘thug’?”

So if #Trump is arrested does that now mean he’s a thug too??

— Tamar Estine (@TamarBraxtonHer) April 4, 2023

See more reactions below:

Trump under arrest in New York Criminal Court.

I just wanted to write it

ARRESTED IN NYC

— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 4, 2023

