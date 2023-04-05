Assassination attempt on Imran: Home Ministry proposes one-man tribunal to investigate charges – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Punjab Home Ministry has proposed to the government to appoint a one-man tribunal to investigate the serious assassination allegations of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a summary offered by Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary (home) Shakeel Ahmed, it was asked to submit the case to the provincial cabinet for approval of the appointment of the tribunal to begin investigations into the serious threats to life of the Tehreek Pakistani. – President of i-Insaf (PTI) as he alleged intermittently.

The Punjab government seized the initiative when the former prime minister repeatedly claimed a plot had been hatched for his assassination, alleging the incumbent prime minister and home minister were behind it. of the plot.

The issue further caught the attention of the federal and provincial governments when Imran Khan and his other top party leaders got tough on them, raised the finger on some senior law enforcement officers, especially the police who held high-level positions, alleging that they may play a key role in his assassination.

A month ago, in the first week of March, PTI chief Imran Khan also reportedly raised the same issue with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Through a letter, he requested the intervention of the CJP for adequate security measures for his appearance in court due to the possible assassination attempt against him.

He had alleged that the current Prime Minister and Home Secretary were involved in the failed assassination attempt on him. He further informed the CJP of more serious threats against his life saying that another plot was being hatched for his assassination.

Later, many other senior PTI leaders also alleged that the party president was facing serious death threats and blamed senior provincial and federal government officials in this regard.

The Punjab government wanted to appoint a one-man tribunal to investigate alleged assassination threats by PTI chairman Imran Khan, the Home Ministry’s summary letter reads.

He said the government intends to ensure that such serious allegations are thoroughly investigated and strict action is taken in all cases.

The Ministry has proposed that the one man tribunal under Section 3 of the Punjab Courts Ordinance 1969 may be appointed for the purpose of conducting an inquiry with the Terms of Reference (TOR) for investigate assassination threats, as alleged by PTI Chief Imran Khan, establish the fact(s) and cause(s) of the assassination threats, determine responsibilities and make recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future.

In view of the above, it is requested that the matter be brought before the Provincial Cabinet under Rule 25(1)(a) of the Government of Punjab Rules of Conduct 2011, for the appointment of a single court under section 3 of the Punjab Tribunals of Inquiry Ordinance 1969, reads the summary.

Posted in Dawn, April 5, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1745895 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related