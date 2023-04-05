5 takeaways from TIME’s conversation with Imran Khan





In late March, TIME spoke with former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan via Zoom from his home in Lahore for a new cover story. Khan was ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote last April, and he spent the next year organizing rallies to demand a snap election that could return him to power.

Meanwhile, Khan survived an assassination attempt, was hit with a flurry of charges he says were concocted to disqualify him from re-entering politics, and narrowly avoided arrest amid of pitched battles between the police and his supporters outside his home in Lahore.

Photography by Umar Nadeem for TIME

Here are five takeaways from Khan’s extensive conversation with TIME.

1. Khan still believes his life is in danger

In November, Khan was shot three times in the leg after a gunman opened fire on his container truck during a rally, injuring several supporters and killing one. A suspect was arrested at the scene and claimed he was motivated by Khan’s PTI party which allegedly played campaign music during the Islamic call to prayer. But Khan believes three senior figures in the current government are ultimately responsible. (They all deny the accusation.) Khan tells TIME that he has long expected an assassination attempt and fears more may be instigated.

“For a month and a half before [my shooting], I was warning that this was going to happen,” says Khan. “I told them they were going to overthrow me and blame a religious fanatic. Because I had been in power for three and a half years and within the intelligence agencies they were giving me this information. So now, [my supporters] out [my home] believe that if they arrest me, they will kill me.

2. The causes of the economic crisis in Pakistan are structural

Pakistan is locked in a spiraling economic crisis with inflation in March up a record 47% year-on-year and the rupee plummeting 54% over the same period. The country has only $4.6 billion in foreign exchange reserves – $20 per citizen – and avoiding default hinges on unblocking a stalled International Monetary Fund bailout. For decades, Pakistan’s economy has relied on foreign cash to balance the books, but the cash has largely dried up since the Trump administration in 2018 halted $300 million in security aid that the United States supplied every year.

“The biggest problem is that we bought a lot more than we exported,” says Khan. “And none of our governments have paid the slightest attention to increasing our exports. Every time your economy starts to grow, imports increase [and] we are short of dollars. And we end up having to go to the IMF. In Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, there are only about 2.5 million taxpayers. People do not pay taxes and especially the wealthy elite.

“We have a huge debt [and] the reason we can’t service the debt is to create wealth. But what would create wealth is your industry and your agriculture; they both contract. There is no one to invest in Pakistan from outside or inside. They have lost all faith in the government. Our default risk ratio is close to 100%. Our bonds have become worthless, so no one is willing to lend us money.

3. Khan wanted to use cricket to encourage investment and develop a tourism industry in Pakistan

International Test cricket – the most prestigious form of the game – had not been played in Pakistan since 2009, when a terrorist attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team killed six people in Lahore. Under Khan’s presidency, Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka in 2019 for the country’s first test match in a decade. Khan, a former captain of the national cricket team, said the “normalization” of visiting Pakistan was important for more important reasons than sport.

“The first is investment,” says Khan. “The more normalized you are, the more likely you are to invest in Pakistan. Businessmen were meeting Pakistanis in Dubai; they would refuse to come to Pakistan. So how can you grow an economy like this of atmosphere?

“Second, tourism, because Pakistan has huge tourism potential. We have one of the most diverse countries…and we need tourism to get more dollars and offset that current account deficit. So I had planned to open various tourist resorts, but unfortunately two years of COVID meant that there was hardly any tourism left anywhere in the world.

4. Pakistan handled the COVID-19 pandemic well because government and military were aligned

One of the driving forces behind last April’s no-confidence vote was that Khan lost the support of Pakistan’s powerful military. He claims it was the generals’ reluctance to prosecute influential families for alleged corruption that caused their relationship to crumble. However, analysts say Khan lost support from the Brass Hats after refusing to endorse their choice to lead Pakistan’s intelligence services, known as ISI, due to his close relationship with the incumbent. They also seemed uncomfortable with Khan’s relentless taunting of the United States, with whom the Pakistani military is keen to maintain friendly ties.

In any case, Khan says there have been occasions during his tenure where the military and government have worked well together, such as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, when Pakistan recorded deaths. per capita barely a third of those in neighboring India. “On some things, like COVID-19, we were all on one page,” says Khan. “So we had their logistical support, because it was all over the country, and they really helped, so we did a great job. But when, for example, they objected to the responsibility [for alleged corruption]I could not do anything.

5. He still believes the United States was behind his ousting

Khan told TIME that Donald Lu, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Central and South Asia, warned Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States last March that “there will be consequences” unless he is ousted from his post as Prime Minister. “The next day, the vote of confidence takes place in the National Assembly,” explains Khan. The State Department and the White House have repeatedly said there is “absolutely no truth” to Khan’s claims.

Write to Charlie Campbell at charlie.campbell@time.com.

