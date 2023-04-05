Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bail in three cases extended until April 13





Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, has been released on bail until April 13 in three cases by a Lahore-based counterterrorism court. The cases relate to clashes between his supporters and police outside his Lahore residence last month. According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the cricketer-turned-politician appeared in court in his personal capacity. A Twitter video posted by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed the party leader arriving at court with his face covered in a black headgear and surrounded by security.

At the last hearing, Imran Khan was ordered to ensure his presence at each subsequent hearing and to join the police investigation of the cases.

The cases against Khan and his fellow PTI politician are for allegedly attacking police teams and setting fire to official vehicles outside the PTI leader’s residence in Zaman Park.

The FIRs against them included Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and offenses under various sections of the Pakistani Penal Code.

According to Geo News, PTI president appeared in court to seek bail for three cases; the Zille Shah murder case, arson and interference in state affairs.

According to the PTI news agency, the clashes that erupted outside Khan’s residence in Zaman Park were the result of a police operation to enforce an arrest warrant for Khan.

The warrant was issued by an Islamabad court in the Toshakhana case which alleges the former prime minister purchased gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received during his tenure as prime minister from a reduced price from the state depositary called Toshakhana, before proceeding to sell them for profit. Khan had repeatedly failed to attend the hearings, which led to the warrant being issued against him.

