Imran Khan Appears In Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court Under Tight Security, Netizens Joke About ‘Bulletproof Burqa’





On April 4, embattled ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan finally won legal redress. A Lahore anti-terrorism court granted him bail in 3 cases.

According to an ANI report, Imran Khan’s bail has been extended until April 13 in three terrorism cases registered against him. The Zille Shah murder case, arson and interference in state affairs are three cases in which the PTI chairman appeared in court to seek bail. Under anti-terrorism and aiding and abetting laws, several charges were filed against the head of the PTI at the Hippodrome Police Station.

The court judges had ordered that Khan’s presence be mandatory for the hearing if he wants to get bail. The ex-prime minister appeared under tight security where several staff members were holding huge sheets of polycarbonate to protect Khan.

Additionally, Khan was walking blind, as his head was covered by a “bucket”-like bulletproof structure above his head.

Videos of his court appearance have gone viral on social media. Some netizens asked if Khan was wearing a bulletproof burqa.

“In Bollywood, Pathan plays with guns and bombs. In reality, Pathan appears in court in a bulletproof burqa,” commented popular handle Pakistan Untold.

In Bollywood, Pathan plays with guns and bombs

In reality, Pathan appears in court in a bulletproof Burqa pic.twitter.com/pAQrGGno4Y

— Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) April 4, 2023

Security personnel surrounded Khan from every possible angle with bulletproof equipment. They also served as human shields for the former Prime Minister. Pakistani media have reported that since the attack at his rally in Wazirabad last year, Khan fears for his life and has only come out under tight security.

Imran Khan appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court safely#SupremeCourtOfPakistan #UmarAtaBandial #NationStandswithConstitution#____#___#____ pic.twitter.com/unG9ZSlaK1

— Aisha (@Aisha09877) April 4, 2023

Pkst PM Imran Khan attended the Court

bucket on Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/Lw7yRvgofU

— narne kumar06 (@narne_kumar06) April 4, 2023

Khan is currently dealing with more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder and blasphemy that the PMLN-led coalition government has registered against him over the past 11 months.

Earlier in March, Khan made a similar appearance before the Lahore High Court.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bond to Imran Khan in the same case and ordered him to apply to the competent court in the matter. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who arrived in court, wrote in his motion for bail that he wanted to be involved in the investigation but feared being arrested by the police, the report said. ANI.

Khan had been released on bail by the ATC on the condition that he post bonds of (PKR) 100,000 in each case and cooperate with the investigation and appear at all scheduled hearings.

