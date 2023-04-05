Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders provincial votes in favor of ex-PM Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered elections in two provinces to be held by May 15 despite the government’s reluctance to hold votes now as it grapples with an economic crisis and political challenge from the opposition.

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has pushed for parliamentary elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as part of a campaign to force snap general elections he has held since being forced out his office a year ago after losing a vote of confidence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the Khans’ call for a snap general election and his government has backed an election commission delay in voting in the two provinces until October 8.

The commission spoke of a lack of resources and the government agreed that it was not possible to hold the provincial elections as the country was struggling with an economic crisis and with general elections scheduled for around early October anyway. .

But the Supreme Court ruled the delay was illegal and that voting in the two provinces should take place between April 30 and May 15.

The Khans party welcomed the decision, but the government said it was causing problems.

This will aggravate the country’s crisis, Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a press conference.

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its allies had ruled in both provinces and dissolved their assemblies early in hopes of forcing the Sharifs government to agree to their demand for a snap general election.

The court, according to a copy of its decision seen by Reuters, said the delay was unconstitutional and unlawful.

He said the provincial assembly election in Punjab, Pakistan’s most prosperous and politically important province, is scheduled to take place on May 14.

The date of the vote in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be decided later, pending technical issues, the court said.

The court also ordered the government to release 21 billion rupees ($73.17 million) to the electoral commission to organize the two provincial elections.

The Supreme Court ruling also highlights the latest bout of tension between the highest court and a government in a country with a long tradition of a politically active justice system.

Parliament introduced a bill last week to reduce the powers of the Supreme Court.

