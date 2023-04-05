Imran Khan on the cover of Time Magazine





Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has graced the cover of the US daily TIME in a growing standoff with the current administration.

The magazine’s May issue will include an exclusive interview with the ousted Prime Minister in which he discusses his desire to regain power.

TIME posted the first image of the magazine’s cover on its official Twitter account.

Imran Khan was ousted from government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains Pakistan’s most popular politician.

In an exclusive interview, the former Prime Minister shares how he hopes to return to power https://t.co/drxMdSIQbO pic.twitter.com/PQ0Qh3DdIg

— TIME (@TIME) April 4, 2023

“Imran Khan was ousted from government and faced an assassination attempt, but remains Pakistan’s most popular politician,” the tweet read.

Khan was deposed in a vote of no confidence in parliament exactly one year prior. Since then, the PTI leader has been calling for immediate elections due to the pressure he exerts on the current administration through periodic rallies across the country attended by thousands of his supporters.

Khan staged two long marches last year in a bid to pressure the government to hold snap elections; during one of them, the head of the PTI was the target of an assassination in November.

Khan accuses his rivals, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others, of carrying out the attack in front of even more irate PTI leaders and supporters.

Despite his disqualification by the electoral commission and more than a hundred cases involving allegations of corruption, sedition, blasphemy and terrorism filed against the former prime minister over the past year, Khan remains the man most popular politician in the country with thousands of die-hards ready to take to the streets. on his call alone.

