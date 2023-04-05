Pakistani court orders snap elections in 2 provinces, giving ex-PM Khan a political boost





ISLAMABAD

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered snap elections in two provinces on May 14, saying a postponement of votes by a government-backed election commission was illegal.

The verdict gave a political victory to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been pushing for a snap national election since being ousted from power in a parliamentary no-confidence vote a year ago.

Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, controlled the legislatures and governments of central Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces until January, when it dissolved them to impose nationwide early elections.

His successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, rejected his call for new elections and backed the postponement of the electoral panel, saying it was impossible to organize the votes as the country suffered from an economic crisis and increasing terrorist attacks.

“The contested order issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan is declared unconstitutional, without legal authority or jurisdiction and is hereby set aside,” the three-member panel headed by the Chief Justice said on Tuesday. He set May 14 as the new date for the polls in Punjab to make up for lost time.

“Neither the constitution nor the law authorizes the commission to extend the date of the elections beyond 90 days,” reads the decision.

Pakistan’s constitution obliges the commission to schedule elections within 90 days of the dissolution of national or provincial legislatures. But he moved the Punjab polls from April 30 to October 8, when national elections are scheduled in Pakistan, saying the government had refused to provide funding and security.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Sharif government must release funds for the elections and ensure the security of the democratic process.

The panel also authorized the filing of a separate motion to determine the date of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections to meet the constitutional requirement.

Senior PTI leaders speaking to reporters outside the court said the verdict was a “rule of law victory”.

Pakistani Justice Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar criticized the decision, warning that it would “aggravate the ongoing political and constitutional crisis” in the country.

“I can only express my sadness and regret over this decision,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

The political unrest in Pakistan comes amid a deepening economic crisis in the country of around 232 million people. The nuclear-armed South Asian nation’s foreign exchange reserves fell to barely enough for four weeks of imports, with official consumer price inflation hitting more than 35%, the highest in decades.

Khan, 70, argues that Pakistan’s economic crisis can only be resolved when political stability is in place through free and fair elections. He insists that the Sharif government is avoiding elections, fearing the growing popularity of the PTI.

In recent weeks, the cricketer star turned deposed leader has accused authorities of arresting thousands of his party members, including his social media operators, and subjecting them to torture in custody.

Police have confirmed that less than 1,000 arrests have been made after recent violent clashes between PTI workers and security forces.

The government called Khan’s party a “gang of miscreants” but did not respond to its claims of police crackdowns on its supporters.

“We won’t rest until we save the country from a nuisance and a rioter like you,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in response to Khan’s allegation of torture against the militants of his party.

Political tensions in Pakistan have escalated since last November, when Khan was injured in the leg when gunfire hit his vehicle during an anti-government march. He accused Sharif and several members of the administration of the assassination attempt. The government dismissed the charges as frivolous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistan-s-top-court-orders-provincial-polls-in-political-boost-for-ex-pm-khan-/7035959.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related