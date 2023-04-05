What we’re watching: Return of elections in Punjab, name war between China and India, Brazil wants peace in Ukraine





Constitutional and political crises in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered Punjab, the country’s most populous state, to hold elections on May 14, ruling unconstitutional a recent government decision to postpone elections in two states.

Quick recap: This comes after Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, filed a petition challenging the government’s decision to delay elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April to October .

The government had blamed the delay on a lack of funds due to economic constraints, but the highest court ordered the government to release 20 billion rupees ($70 million) to fund the elections.

You will probably recall that Khan, who was ousted last April in a vote of no confidence and now faces corruption and terrorism charges he says are politically motivated, is at odds with the central government which try to push him away.

Moreover, it comes just days after the government tabled a bill in parliament to limit the power of the Supreme Court, which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has long accused of judicial activism.

As the struggle between the government and the judiciary continues, there is at least one winner here: Khan, whose main demand since his ouster has been new elections, particularly in his home state of Punjab. The last time Punjab held partial polls, the PTI won a landslide victory.

From India to China: you can’t rename what doesn’t belong to you

India is pushing back on China’s latest attempt to rename 11 places in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims is part of southern Tibet. The names China says “standardize” include five Himalayan mountains.

China has already tried to rename areas in the region, triggering angry reactions from New Delhi. In 2017, Beijing did so as a reward for India allowing the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh. The motive is no longer clear, but the stakes are higher: In June 2020, Chinese and Indian troops had their first violent clash along their disputed Himalayan border since the 1960s. (That skirmish took place in Ladakh , another piece of India that China wants to gobble up.)

The fallout from the 2020 border fight saw India hit China hard, for example, by banning Chinese-made mobile apps like TikTok. Several rounds of talks had helped calm things down, but not entirely. Last December, soldiers from both sides had another chilling brawl, this time in Arunachal Pradesh.

With the armies of two rival nuclear-armed regional powers on high alert on the world’s highest battlefield, what could go wrong?

Brazil visits Russia

On Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva revealed he had dispatched his top foreign policy adviser, Celso Amorim, to Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin on how to end the war in Ukraine.

It’s easy to overlook the significance of this trip. Putin can stop the war anytime he wants, and a cynic will say that Lula just wants to raise Brazil’s international profile with a peace initiative that won’t make a difference in the conduct of the war.

But this visit reminds us that many developing countries, now struggling with inflation and indebtedness exacerbated by the war, are much more interested in seeing the conflict end as soon as possible than in Western conferences on its importance for the international order.

There is also this comment from Amorim: There will come a time when, on one side or the other, a realization will emerge that the cost of war, not only the political cost, but the human and economic cost , will outweigh the cost of the concessions needed for peace.” Surely he’s right on that point, and if Brazil can play some role in helping shape the eventual peace, the world will become a safer place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gzeromedia.com/what-we-re-watching-punjab-election-back-on-china-india-war-of-names-brazil-wants-peace-in-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related