Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Punjab elections on May 14 | Election News





Islamabad, Pakistan The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared unconstitutional the decision of the country’s electoral commissions to delay assembly elections in two provinces.

The high court on Tuesday ordered the government to hold snap polls in the country’s most populous province, Punjab, on May 14.

The court’s verdict follows a petition filed by Pakistan’s main opposition party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Khans Party had challenged the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistans (ECP) to postpone the elections in Punjab from April 30 to October 8 after the government refused to donate funds to conduct the exercise citing the economic crisis.

The PTI decided in January to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies it controlled in a bid to force snap national elections, a demand Khan has been making since being removed from power a year ago. .

Pakistan historically holds national and provincial elections together. However, the ECP is also required by the constitution to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of a legislative assembly.

But when the ECP refused to announce poll dates, the Supreme Court in February took a suo motu opinion and in a split 3-2 verdict, ordered the jury to announce the timing of elections in the two provinces. . A suo motu occurs when a court itself takes note of a matter that it deems to be of public interest and initiates proceedings on it.

Last month, the ECP announced Punjab’s elections on April 30. On March 22, however, he withdrew the calendar and declared October 8 as the new date, forcing the PTI to move the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court declared that the ECP had exceeded its jurisdiction by delaying the date of the elections in Punjab. The constitution does not give the Election Commission of Pakistan the power to postpone elections, she said.

When elections were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the high court said that a petition should be filed in an appropriate forum.

The court also ordered the government to release 20 billion rupees ($70 million) by April 10 for the elections and the ECP was asked to submit a report on the available funds on April 11.

decisive moment

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said he was grateful to the Supreme Court for the verdict and for upholding the constitution.

Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Chaudhry said the court order was about the future of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan would protect the decision.

Our constitution, our democracy, our Supreme Court and our upper judiciary are all our red lines, he said.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi also hailed the verdict, calling it a watershed moment in Pakistan’s history.

The Supreme Court today buried the doctrine of necessity, restored the sanctity of the constitution and buried all those conspiratorial forces that were creating obstacles in the way of democracy and a democratic and constitutional system in this country, has Qureshi told reporters outside the courthouse.

Police officers stand guard outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]

The High Court has done its duty

Lahore-based legal expert Asad Rahim Khan hailed the Supreme Court’s decision, saying it had fulfilled its duty to the law and the constitution despite extraordinary pressure and kept democracy on track.

Khan said the government’s reservations were solely based on postponing the elections and had no legal authority whatsoever.

He said it was an absurd reading of the constitution to say that national and provincial polls must legally be held at the same time.

Meanwhile, lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii said with Tuesday’s verdict that the Supreme Court had only resolved the lesser of the crises in which it was embroiled.

The most serious crisis is that of the courts themselves, and the [chief justice of Pakistans] the failure to reach consensus among his colleagues leaves the issue unresolved, he told Al Jazeera.

Jaferii said the government’s stance on holding federal and provincial elections simultaneously is rooted in finding it politically expedient rather than consistent adherence to the constitution.

The government faces probable defeat due to Imran Khan’s growing popularity. It is likely that they will do their best to delay the implementation of this order by a constant drop of creative excuses, he said.

Arm wrestling between government and justice

The higher courts’ verdict came amid an ongoing tussle between the judiciary and the government, which last week passed a new law aimed at restricting the powers of the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice.

Several government officials have also publicly raised doubts about the fairness of the highest court, expressing lack of confidence in the three-member bench handling the PTI case after the resignation of two other judges.

The government had demanded a full bench with all Supreme Court justices to hear the case, but the highest court denied the request on Monday.

The government rejected Tuesday’s court ruling, saying it would only worsen the crisis.

Chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, the federal cabinet criticized the decision with Azam Nazir Tarar, the federal justice minister, saying the court should have made the decision with collective wisdom, referring to the government’s call to constitute a full tribunal to hear the petition.

Tarar also spoke in parliament, accusing former Prime Minister Khan of creating political chaos.

We asked the Chief Justice that there be a division in your own house of justice. You must try to unite your own house. We implored you to put aside your ego and form a full tribunal, he said.

Referring to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said: When your own court and your own judges express no confidence in your personality and the judiciary, and distance themselves when a question as important is in front of you, then the appropriate thing to do is to form a larger bench.

Lawyer Jaferii told Al Jazeera it was the failure to form a full court and present a united front that allowed the government to issue the threats it subtly channeled over the weekend.

These threats will only intensify now that the expected ruling has been announced, the Karachi-based lawyer said.

