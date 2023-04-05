Don’t make the same mistakes with Xi Jinping as you did with Putin, Macron and von der Leyen warned





Ahead of her visit to China, Ms von der Leyen delivered a scathing speech on EU-China relations, promising change that would amount to reducing risk, not decoupling. Europe is heavily dependent on Chinese trade, including a 97% reliance on minerals like lithium, a vital component of batteries needed for the much-vaunted greening of the European economy. “Preaching harm reduction while pursuing the status quo is not an option, warned Mr. Landsbergis. Surely we have learned that growing dependencies on totalitarian states weaken us as we reject the principles that made us strong.” Ms von der Leyen made a now customary call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just before boarding the plane for China. Ukraine will be an important topic of my meetings with President Xi and Premier Li, she tweeted. The EU wants a just peace which respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Business trip to France Mr Macron, meanwhile, is taking a horde of French politicians and 53 business leaders in the hope of signing Chinese business deals. But EU diplomats told The Telegraph they believe his top priority should be to use all his influence to dissuade China from sending deadly weapons to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine. French newspaper Le Figaro has given Mr Macron the dubious nickname ‘tamer of tigers’ but says that, even with Ms von der Leyen in tow, ‘he is unlikely to impress the tiger much’. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Beijing last November was heavily criticized for his softness on China’s human rights record and his stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, has also just returned from China. “There has been such a wide range of European leaders who have visited China recently that it is not clear if the messages sent to Beijing will get across consistently,” according to Andrew Small, an expert at the German Marshall Fund. “Macron and von der Leyen must appear on the same page during this visit,” he told the Telegraph. After a visit to Moscow in March, Presidents Putin and Xi were keen to express how on the same page they were, describing their positions on international and regional issues as identical or very close.

