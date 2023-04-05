Ex-Cong leader calls PM Modi a statesman, says ‘he was…’ | Latest India News





Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, calling him a statesman who never took revenge despite the former’s attack on issues such as than Section 370, citizenship law or the hijab line. I have to give credit to Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As Leader of the Opposition, I spared him on no issue, be it Section 370, the CAA or the hijab. I had bills that totally failed, but I have to give him credit that he behaved like a statesman, without taking revenge for that, Azad told ANI in an interview. Azad’s remark contrasts with those of opposition leaders who have accused the Modi government of misusing agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Law Enforcement ( ED) to silence his detractors. But this is not the first time that Azad has praised the prime minister. The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 had said he appreciated Modi for not hiding the fact that he was from a village and sold tea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the conference. (PTI)

I like many things about many leaders. I’m from the village and I’m proud… Even our prime minister (Narendra Modi) is from the village and used to sell tea. We are political rivals but I appreciate that he does not hide his true identity, he told Jammu that year.

Azad’s response came after Prime Minister Modi congratulated him, calling the J&K chief a true friend. Power comes and goes, but only a few know how to digest it. Therefore, as a friend, I respect him for the things he has done over the years, the Prime Minister had said.

Last year, Azad again praised the prime minister, saying he had a poor perception of him earlier. I used to think PM Modi is a rude man he has no children but he has shown humanity. I used to think PM Modi is a rude man he has no children but he has shown humanity. Modi Sahab – he was the CM of Gujarat at the time – called me. But I was crying. I told my officials that I could not speak. I think he heard me cry. I said my people wanted me, he recalls.

Azad resigned from Congress last year with an explosive resignation letter that struck Gandhis. In his letter, he denounced Rahul Gandhi as an unserious politician.

This all happened because the leadership over the past 08 years tried to impose a non-serious person in the leadership of the party, Azad had said explaining why the Congress ceded space to the BJP at the national level and to regional parties at the state level. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/excongress-leader-ghulam-nabi-azad-calls-pm-narendra-modi-a-statesman-says-he-was-101680602571214.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related